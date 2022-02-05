Sure Will Do gains from delay

Sure Will Do is a four-time winner from eight starts, but bled during his last outing on Sept 11 last year. He is training well for his comeback.

Trainer Stephen Gray is glad he bought some time for his four-race winner Sure Will Do, who bled in his last start on Sept 11 last year.

The New Zealander could have run his five-year-old a week ago, but he felt the bay gelding needed another trial.

He has also learnt to be more patient from experience with bleeders like his former star galloper Emperor Max.

The Elaine Chen-owned Sure Will Do had finished last of just three runners in his trial on Jan 18.

But he was only 11/4 lengths behind the winner, Bright Sun, who clocked a slow 1min 02.38sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

On Thursday morning, he showed huge improvement. He ran a good second behind the promising Prosperous Return, who did 1:00.94.

Hard held throughout, he finished just half a length behind. Jockey Wong Chin Chuen was the pilot in both trials.

“Sure Will Do trialled well today. I decided to skip last week’s race as I felt he needed another trial,” said Gray, who has saddled six winners this year to be fourth in the trainers’ premiership. He is behind Daniel Meagher (nine winners), Ricardo Le Grange (seven) and Tim Fitzsimmons (seven).

“Last time, he bled. He showed no signs he was a bleeder before, we hope it’s a one-off.

“He travelled really well during today’s trial. CC rode him as he has been helping me with this horse as he can be strong-headed.

“CC will probably ride him when he races next. We’ll see how he pulls up and I’ll also scope him.”

The Kiwi trainer said he would discuss with the owners whether to enter Sure Will Do for the Class 3 1,200m race next week or the next event in early March.

“He’s too good a horse to make any hasty decisions. Like it was with Max, we have to look after them and not rush them,” he added.

“He’s a good, nice horse. We just have to get him ready and make sure he holds it together.”

Gray had already waited several months so postponing his smart sprinter’s comeback another couple of weeks, or even longer, was the natural thing to do. Best of all, more conditioning work could also strip his charge fitter.

After all, Sure Will Do has not raced since finishing second-last with a good excuse in a Class 3 race over the Poly 1,100m last September. He bled and was barred from racing for three months.

Despite scratching Sure Will Do last week, the Gray-Chen partnership still had seven-time winner Darc Bounty to face off with top sprinters Makkem Lad, Celavi and Entertainer in the $85,000 Class 2 race over the Poly 1,100m.

Their horse finished a gallant third behind the Donna Logan- trained Entertainer. He was only 11/4 lengths behind.

Gray was, of course, rapt with his eight-year-old’s performance.

“Darc Bounty ran great, even if it’s true the better horses didn’t turn up,” he said.

“He was held up for a run. But, once he got into the clear, he ran on good. Maybe other horses stopped as well.

“It’s good to see him back. After he ran second back in April, he had a bone fracture to the splint bone on the back leg.

“We had to unfortunately give him a break. But I’m very happy with the way he has come back. He’s a very honest horse.”

At Wednesday’s Chinese New Year meeting, Gray was looking forward to a top show from his crack sprinter Kharisma in the $100,000 Class 1 event over 1,400m on turf.

But a minor setback – soreness – ruled the 10-time winner out of the race, which was won by the Meagher-trained rising star Lim’s Kosciuszko, who made it six wins from six starts.

“He looked a bit off on Monday afternoon. He was sore behind in the heel when he walked,” said Gray.

“He came right quickly after we put poultice on the heel as you do. But, yesterday morning, he was still tender. The vet came up to look at him.

“As he was carrying 59kg, it was too risky to run him. There are too many other good races we can pick for him.

“He was badly weighted and it would have been hard to beat these horses that day. Don’t worry, he might have run second or third, or even won, but I didn’t want to risk it.

“It’s not difficult to find another good race, but it’s hard to find a good horse.”