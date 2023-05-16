Symphony Of Light ready for encore

Race 1 (1,400m)



(2) RUBERTUS has improved with blinkers and is distance suited. Ought to play a leading role.

(1) SHOTGUN WILLIE could have more to offer with the headgear on and is likely to be involved under an accomplished rider.

(4) ASPECT has the form and experience to be competitive, too.

(3) OTIS THE BRAVE appeals most of the rest.



Race 2 (1,200m)



(2) NILE THE BOSS and (11) FLYING V have the form and experience to play leading roles.

Preference is for Flying V, who has finished behind feature-race place-getters in her three starts.

(4) LADY MAJORCA and (10) FATAL GEM will know more about it after their encouraging introductions. They should be involved.



Race 3 (1,000m)



(11) UNDERWORLD stayed on well when finishing behind (1) SPEED RACER on debut.

The colt could improve to turn the tables with the benefit of that experience.

(3) J ROOPS, (9) RIGHT ROYAL MO and (10) SOLOMONS SEAL are interesting newcomers. Watch for betting clues.



Race 4 (1,200m)



(6) SYMPHONY OF LIGHT returned to winning ways last time. With the runner-up going close at her next start, the mare is likely to score again despite a three-point penalty.

(9) HEAR MY VOICE and (14) LITTLE MISS PINK are likely to pose as threats on these terms. Preference is for Little Miss Pink, who may have needed that outing.

(11) WHERE’S THE PARTY fits a similar profile and ought to have a say if ridden patiently.

(13) ENEMY TERRITORY has given the impression that she could have more to offer over this trip. Big chance.



Race 5 (1,950m)



(7) ROYAL INVITATION was returning from a break when scoring at a lower level over 1,800m last time. She has more to do in this grade with seven points higher but could still be up to the mark with improvement.

(2) TYPEFACE is closely matched on that form and should be competitive on these terms.

(6) SUPREME DREAM is weighted to pose a threat.

(1) BYE BYE BOMBSHELL is better off at the weights with (3) FLOWER OF SAIGON and is capable of making her presence felt too.

(5) FLEETING is having her peak outing.



Race 6 (1,800m)



(3) JUST BEFORE DAWN beat (2) HANG OUT THE STARS (1.5kg worse off) last time. Hang Out The Stars franked that form and could confirm her superiority on these terms.

(8) PEUT ETRE MOI has dropped in the ratings and is weighted to turn the tables on (1) SUMMER NIGHT CITY.

(6) ESTIMATED has scope to improve after a break. She has the form to be competitive on her return.

(9) METAR has been holding form and could be rewarded for her consistency on these terms.



Race 7 (1,600m)



(6) BETTY BOOP finished second in her only start over this trip and could have more to offer after a break.

(3) GIMMEAFIRST returned to winning ways over 1,400m last time, but (9) BUSY LIZZIE and (7) FUN ZONE will be better suited to this distance and could turn the tables.

(4) VERONICA MARS and (5) ACADEMIC GOLD are consistent and can never be discounted. Preference is for Veronica Mars who is better off at the weights.



Race 8 (1,400m)



(3) TOUT A FAIT won a similar contest over this trip on the summer course last time. His running style will be even better suited to this track and he will be hard to peg back.

(1) GRINKOV stayed on to finish second behind Tout A Fait and is weighted to make his presence felt once more.

(6) SPEED MACHINE and (8) ROYAL AUSSIE could be threats. Royal Aussie is fitter after his last-start fourth.