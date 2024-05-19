Taj Dragon seals 100th win for trainer Pierre Ng

Ellis Wong driving home Taj Dragon (No. 2) in Race 3 at Sha Tin on May 19 to give second-season trainer Pierre Ng his 100th Hong Kong winner.

HONG KONG - Pierre Ng swept to his 100th Hong Kong winner and apprentice jockey Ellis Wong notched his most important success when Taj Dragon forged to victory in the Class 1 Racing Heritage Handicap (1,400m) at Sha Tin on May 19.

In only his second season as a trainer, Ng took 1,033 runners across 159 meetings to reach a mark achieved faster by only John Size (113 meetings), Frankie Lor (137) and Ivan Allan (144) – to enhance hopes of landing the 2023/24 championship.

The 40-year-old leads this season’s standings with 59 wins from Francis Lui (56), Ricky Yiu (47), Size (45), Tony Cruz (44), David Hayes (44), Caspar Fownes (44) and Danny Shum (43).

“For a new team to win 100 races in two seasons is amazing. It’s well deserved for the team and I’m very happy with what we’re doing,” Ng said. “We don’t think about the 100 (wins) too much, we just tick along and try and get some more winners. Now, we can look for the next 100 maybe in the next two seasons.”

Posting his sixth course-and-distance win, Taj Dragon was ridden quietly by Wong, whose 7lb (3.2kg) claim proved decisive in staving off Atullibigeal (Zac Purton) by a short head in 1min 21.56sec.

“He (Taj Dragon) has won a few already this season and he got another one today, so it’s just brilliant... I just told Ellis to be patient in the straight and build him up. Luckily, we got to the front and got the result,” Ng said.

Ng will set Taj Dragon, who won three two-year-old races in England for Karl Burke as Taj Alriyadh, for the Group 3 Lion Rock Trophy Handicap (1,600m).

Wong, 23, was delighted with the five-year-old Mehmas gelding’s latest win.

He said: “It’s my first Class 1. He’s a pretty nice horse. There were only six horses in the race and he got cover and the pace was comfortable for him.

‘’And I thought he could win the race, and he sprinted really well. He tries really hard and I am really happy.’’

Hugh Bowman took riding honours with a treble aboard The Winnabe, Sky Trust and Patch Of Theta to snare his first three-timer since March 3 and take his tally for the season to 55. HKJC