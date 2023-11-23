Takaoka bows out after 21 years

El Dorado (Ronnie Stewart) has won three Singapore Gold Cups, but the first one in 2008 remains to trainer Hideyuki Takaoka the pinnacle of his career.

Michael Clements, Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, Shafrizal Saleh, Bernardo Pinheiro are some of the names that have recently gone missing from a Singapore racecard.

The common push factor for the start of this exodus was the closure of Singapore racing on Oct 5, 2024.

While Beuzelin, Shafrizal and Pinheiro are pursuing their riding careers overseas, Clements has simply called it a day.

Another trainer has joined the 2020 Singapore champion trainer on the exit list – Hideyuki Takaoka.

But Kranji’s sole resident Japanese trainer is the only one whose hand had not been forced by Singapore racing’s doomsday.

The 67-year-old had already planned to hang up his binoculars by 2023. If anything, the news had the reverse effect – it put off his retirement plans by five months.

“It was always my plan to stop training in June 2023. I was supposed to hand over to (assistant trainer) Ryo (Hatano),” he said.

“But, when the announcement came, it upset all our plans. Ryo could not train for only one year.

“I couldn’t just stop either, who would look after the horses? So I stayed for another five months.”

The end of Takaoka’s 21-year-long Singapore journey got an unscheduled “stay of execution”.

But, weekly paltry entries, horses retiring every week were all signs of a business winding up.

The transfer papers of the last eight horses standing – Con Speranza, Sousui, Screen Shot, Jungle Cruise, Joyful Stars, Empowering, Compelling and Quadcopter – to Steven Burridge, along with Hatano, finally went through on Nov 15.

It was time for the quiet trainer from the Land of the Rising Sun to finally walk into the sunset.

But, as soft-spoken as he was off the track, he did make quite a splash on the track.

A haul of 533 wins speaks volumes of his horsemanship, even if the media-shy native from Yamakami, a village in Shiga, would rather let his horses do the talking.

He stands out for his feature record, despite not enjoying the same arsenal as the big stables.

Takaoka, whose last race day was on Singapore Gold Cup Day on Nov 11, has amassed 16 Group wins. They include 10 at Group 1 level, headlined by four Singapore Gold Cups with El Dorado (2008, 2009 and 2011) and Better Life (2012).

He also made the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge clean sweep with Jolie’s Shinju in 2009, won the Singapore Derby three times and won his last trophy with Makanani in the 2019 Raffles Cup.

But that first Singapore Gold Cup from El Dorado, under a heady ride by Ronnie Stewart (who was also aboard at the other two Cups) on Nov 30, 2011, was the one that was etched in his mind forever.

“My most memorable win will always be my first Gold Cup with El Dorado in 2008. He’s still alive in Hokkaido,” said Takaoka, a former jockey whose haul of 337 winners in 10 years at his former Hokkaido base featured a few at stakes level.

“Better Life, Jolie’s Shinju, Jupiter Gold and Makanani were also very good, and my favourite jockey was Alan Munro. He’s a very patient rider, but Marc Lerner and Olivier Placais were also good.”

Breaking the news to the most important cog in the wheel was also hard – the owners.

“Masa Otani (El Dorado’s Big Valley Stable owner) has been my biggest supporter,” said Takaoka, whose last win, fittingly, came for Otani on Sept 16 in Screen Shot (actually a Big Valley-Takaoka double after Jungle Cruise scored earlier).

“I’ve had great owners, mostly from Japan and also locally like Jayven See and the late Dr KC (Kai Chah, Jolie’s Shinju’s owner) Tan.”

All farewells are tainted with melancholy, but this time, one could sense bitterness and even anger. It was not the way Takaoka wanted to smell the roses.

“I’m very happy with my Singapore career, but the last three years have been disappointing,” said the winner of only nine races in 2023.

“We could do nothing about Covid-19, but that Singapore racing closure has killed us.

“Yes, I was leaving already, but what about those who are still in the game? Especially the young, like Ryo – all gone.’

It is a strange bittersweet feeling. As a retiree, he will miss his old colleagues. They will all lose their jobs soon, unwillingly, unlike him.

He will, however, be around for the camaraderie and banter for another seven months before he finally returns home to Yokohama.

“I still have bills to settle. I’ll stay until June next year,” he said. “I’ll still come to the races when I can. I’ll miss Singapore for sure.”

