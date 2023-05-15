Takaoka still the big Sousui

Sousui (Bernardo Pinheiro) overcoming greenness to land the Class 4 race over 1,400m on Sunday, and give trainer Hideyuki Takaoka one of his last hurrahs at Kranji. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Multiple-Group 1-winning Japanese trainer Hideyuki Takaoka is making hay while the sun shines.

A staple at Kranji since relocating from Hokkaido in 2002, the 67-year-old Yokohama native has officially notified the club of his intention to relinquish his licence.

His days in the office may be numbered, but a farewell date has not yet been circled in red.

After getting his trainer’s licence in March, long-time assistant Ryohei Hatano will take over his boss’ stable, lock, stock and barrel.

But the baton cannot be handed over to the 40-year-old until some paperwork is sorted first.

Until then, Takaoka remains the skipper who has no intention of saying “sayonara” until he boots home some more winners first.

Like he did on Sunday with the very raw Sousui bumping up his Kranji haul to 531 winners.

Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro had to work hard to get the wayward Australian-bred son of Japanese sire Mikki Isle home in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,400m).

After a fuss-free journey stalking leader Summer Wind (Matthew Kellady), the $27 chance had the race all stitched up when he went through his gears.

But, with the winning post in sight, he suddenly ducked in and out like a drunken sailor, while Citizen (A’Isisuhairi Kasim), Ace Sovereign (Daniel Moor) and Axel (Marc Lerner) were closing in.

Any melee would see the race decided in the stewards’ room.

Luckily, Pinheiro reined him back onto the straight and narrow, to reach the wire ½-length clear of Citizen, Ace Sovereign and Axel finishing in unison in that order.

Takaoka is not known for any exuberance at the winner’s circle, not even when he claimed his four Singapore Gold Cups (thrice with El Dorado in 2008, 2009 and 2011, and once with Better Life in 2012).

Or at his three Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derbies with Jolie’s Shinju (2009), Better Life (2013) and Jupiter Gold (2018).

But at the lead-in of this more mundane Class 4 affair, melancholy hung in the air. The countdown towards the end of an amazing journey in a country he has called home for 22 years has begun.

“I’ve already informed the club this year was my last season. Ryo will take over my stables and all my horses,” said Takaoka in his inimitable deadpan style.

“The club asked him to set up a company first. He’s already applied for that and is now waiting.

“So it may take weeks or months. But once he gets it, I will go.”

Takaoka will not clear his desk just yet, even when Hatano starts.

Staff, owners and horses will go through a transitional period during which Takaoka will act like a “Minister Mentor” to his disciple.

“I’ll cancel my licence, but I’ll still come in to help – for six months or one year, not sure,” he said.

“I won’t do much (laughs). After that, I’ll return to Japan.”

Until the soft-spoken but hard-working silver-haired handler finally gets to stop and smell the roses, he remains the commander in chief – Sousui in English.

The black four-year-old gelding is still more of an intern, though.

“He was very green at his debut last year. Oscar Chavez rode him and got five months,” said Takaoka.

“And he’s still very green one year on. Pinheiro controlled him well.”

The win was actually a missed chance to recreate a winning photo that would have brought flashbacks of Takaoka’s golden era from the late 2000s to the early 2010s.

Sousui races in the same blue V silks of one of Takaoka’s most loyal owners, Masa Otani of Big Valley Stable, the same colours donned by El Dorado – and regular partner Ronnie Stewart.

“I actuallty asked Ronnie to ride Sousui again (he rode him at his last-start second), but he was booked on Richard Lim’s horse (Vgor, ninth),” said Takaoka.

Since his Kranji comeback in 2022, the Australian jockey has not won a race for the old firm. Besides El Dorado, he also rode Jolie’s Shinju to a clean sweep of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge in 2009.

He still has a chance before the glorious chapter in the life of, quite possibly, Kranji’s brightest quiet achiever is closed.

Sunday's Singapore Results: results15.pdf