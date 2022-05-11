Take a chance with Sacred Ibis

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) V V POWER continues to hold his form. One of these days he will keep going to the line. It just might be in this race.

(2) JACK’S JAMBOREE probably prefers the Polytrack but could earn some minor money.

(3) ACT OF THUNDER has been a disappointment but would also not be a surprise winner.

(4) A KINGS RETURN is making his local debut and it could be a winning one. Make him a candidate for those novelty bets.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) BAVARIAN JET showed promise on his turf debut. He did not repeat that run on the Polytrack last time, but can do better now that he is back on the turf.

(3) ECHOES OF WINTER has some fair form and should be right there at the finish.

(6) LADYHAWKE is improving. She will have blinkers on for the first time. This gear has sparked many horses to win first-up with it.

(10) OPEN SECRET looks one of the strong contenders if in the mood.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) IRISH SEA is holding form. Although not well drawn, he is clearly not out of it.

(2) GLOBAL MARK showed improvement with blinkers for the first time. This looks a tougher race but he could go one better with the useful gear.

(3) QUESTION THE STARS is well drawn and should run a bold race.

(8) LILY OF ORANGE was not disgraced on her local debut. She should contest the finish and must be tossed into the quartet mix.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) SANTA THERESE was a huge disappointment last time. That was the first time she was tried with blinkers. She is very effective at this course and could bounce back to score.

(2) MAJOR ATTRACTION was not far behind rival Santa Therese when they last met at Kenilworth. There should not be much between them again.

(3) FLY MY FLAG is decent on her day but could be stretched in this line-up.

(11) PHOENIX could earn some money and is a candidate for the novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) GLOBAL DRUMMER has continued his incredible winning run. It is hard to look past him scoring again over a course and distance that clearly suits.

(3) WHATEVER NEXT won nicely when heavily backed last time. He will offer some opposition.

(4) INHERIT THE RAIN and (5) WHAT A WINNER are in good form. They could earn some money.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) FOREST SPY and (2) KHAYA’S HOPE are the standouts. There is not much between them. Both should be right there at the finish.

(4) CHERE FOR ME has improved and bears watching.

(3) PIROSHKA is also improving. He was full of running when scoring last time.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(1) PEACE IN OUR WORLD has always looked likely to be at his best over this type of trip. He was not disgraced last time out. He can win.

(2) YOU KNOW WHO was ahead of Peace In Our World last time. He could be the main danger.

(4) I WANT IT ALL, (5) OVER TWO YOU, (6) TOP QUALITY and (7) FUTURISMO have made the trip from Cape Town and are clearly not out of it.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(1) SACRED IBIS has been a disappointment but has won over this course and distance. He could romp home.

(2) DO SI DO disappointed last time but was trying blinkers that day. She is clearly better than that.

(3) SWEET REPEAT has made the trip from Cape Town and deserves the utmost respect.

(4) BASETSANA did not show much on her local debut but is capable of better.

(6) MEENEERA, (9) WINTERTIME and (8) LEGEND HAS IT have winning chances as well.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(8) AUGUSTA GREEN did not show his best last time but could be the surprise package and win at nice odds.

(9) IDEAL VIEW is clearly better than his last run. He could bounce back.

(10) BOLD RESOLVE quickened nicely with blinkers to finish fourth last time. He should be better suited to this distance.

(14) IZHIESTIA is making his local debut after a break. If fit and well, he is not out of it.