Take a chance with Tigarous

Flashback to Nov 28, 2020: Vlad Duric drives Tigarous (8) to the line to beat Takhi in a thrilling finish.

It is always a great feeling to pick the winner of the first race.

It builds your confidence and helps pad up your wallet for an assault on the rest of the races.

Come Saturday, the opening event is a humble Class 5 sprint over 1,200m and, on paper, it looks like a real head-scratcher.

So, what to do?

Well, since racing isn’t as scientific as some make it out to be, the logical thing is to go for the horses who seem to be carrying form into the race.

That’s where trials and trackwork come into play.

Along those lines, Tigarous must be given a chance.

Sure, his last four runs simply cannot inspire confidence. But his work leading into the race has been pretty decent.

Just yesterday morning, he turned in a good gallop on the training track.

Ridden by Saifudin Ismail, he looked at ease when sprinting over the 600m in 38.6sec. It was a decent hit-out and, coupled with his showings at the trials, he should figure among the favourites in that curtain-raiser.

Indeed, and going back to August last year, Tigarous has been to the trials four times, winning once and being placed on the other three occasions. The win was in mid-October when he came home late to beat Big Mary in a tight photo-finish.

Last time, on Dec 23, he ran third to First Chief. He was doing his best work over the closing stages.

His trainer, John O’Hara, will admit that Tigarous is a good horse to have in the yard. He has been dogged in his work and, hopefully, it will all work out for him on Saturday.