Take a Leap Of Faith in Race 4

Zac Purton has a good chance on Leap Of Faith in Race 4.

RACE 1 (1,650M)

11 CENTENARY IBIS slots in light and gets his chance. Gate 4 gives him a better opportunity to get off the mark.

1 OFF THE REEL turned in a career-best runner-up effort last start. Leading jockey Zac Purton takes the ride and improvement is expected.

4 PRESIDENT STAR draws favourably for Joao Moreira.

9 VIRTUS STAR is better than his recent form suggests.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

3 LOYAL BABY is third-up and looks well placed to go on with things. He has race-fitness on his side now, as well as a good gate.

4 JOLLY HONOUR is nothing short of consistent. He needs only to run his usual race to be in with a chance again.

7 EVER LAUGH has a bit of class and should be respected from Gate 4.

1 HAPPY LAND gets Purton aboard. A form turnaround would not surprise.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

3 JOYFUL WIN is a smart short-course sprinter. He has had three runs and is not meeting an overly strong opposition. He can sit close to the speed and clinch this.

11 TRAVEL DATUK has returned to a competitive mark. Expect a big finish.

2 WILD WEST WING is a solid performer.

1 HAPPY TANGO can play catch me if you can. He has got speed.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

3 LEAP OF FAITH loves Happy Valley and he appears primed to put in a big performance. He was a dominant three-length victor over this course and distance last term. Purton will be aboard.

8 SAVVY KINGMAN won well last start. He remains a chance yet again. The only concern is the rise in grade but he bears close watching with the retention of Moreira .

2 TIANCHI MONSTER can figure from Gate 4. He has proven himself against stronger rivals.

5 HELENE ALLIBOR is next best and can be included in the quartet.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

7 PRANCE DRAGON clocked a seriously fast closing split last start. Any improvement off that suggests that he is going to be challenging this group. He rates as the one to beat.

8 HAPPY TIME is racing in his career-best form. He was a winner three starts ago. A fast-closer, he is the main danger.

4 AMIGOS GIGGLE is progressing. He has drawn well and should get the opportunity.

2 SMART LEADER bears close watching with Purton up.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

1 SPARKLING DRAGON should improve sharply with a return to the city circuit. He owns a slick personal best and Gate 1 should give him every chance.

2 SIGHT SUCCESS is looking for back-to-back wins after his strong all-the-way success last start. He is in form.

6 DROPS OF GOD is also in search of consecutive wins. He deserves respect with Moreira taking the reins.

8 TRANSCENDENT is next best. A fast-run race will enhance his chances.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

8 DURHAM STAR receives a welcome step-up in trip. This looks a positive as he has been run off his feet at times over 1,200m and 1,400m.

7 BREEZE OF SPRING has drawn well and is racing in his career-best form with a win and two placings from his last three starts.

12 VIVA POPCORN rises in grade but gets in light as he bids for back-to-back wins. His ascent up the handicap does not look over yet.

3 RED MAJESTY finds the front and will take a bit of running down.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

6 SOLID IMPACT represents a bit of a value. He raced without luck on debut. Expect another step forward from him, especially from the inside gate.

3 SEVEN HEAVENS is after back-to-back wins. He is racing in sublime form and consecutive wins would not surprise.

12 MY ECSTATIC slots in light. He is racing well and Vincent Ho's booking suggests a win is very close.

1 SCORES OF FUN is next best.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

7 GRACYLOVE is in superb form. He is in search of back-to-back wins. His latest effort suggests there is much more to come.

9 SPECIAL M closed in nicely for fifth last start. He appears to be taking the necessary steps forward.

2 DIAMOND BRILLIANT is in his career-best form with three wins from his last four starts. Purton sticking to him is a big positive.

8 SERGEANT PEPPER is a nice little horse who deserves respect.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB