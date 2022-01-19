Take Verolina for a winning start

Here's a form analysis of Thursday’s South Africa (Vaal):



RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) VEROLINA was runner-up in all his three races and should be hard to oppose in this line-up. The battle is on for minor money.

(8) HYDRANGEA found support on debut but never got into it. She has been rested and will run a good race.

(2) RISKY BUSINESS and (6) LA BANQUIERE have top riders on their backs which could be advantageous.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(6) ARIZONA LADY is overdue for a victory and she could escape the maidens on her 14th attempt.

(2) MONSIEUR CHEVELLE is having his third start after a rest and could appreciate the extra distance.

(1) INDIAN WAR DANCE can stay all day but (3) ADMIRALS MOON was not far behind him recently.

(7) VAGUELY FAMILIAR jumps up in distance and could get into the action.

(4) GINJAMATINJA and (5) LONDON ROADS could improve.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) TRUST THE FIRE has been threatening to win a race and could get off the mark.

(3) BLACK BURNER is improving fast and could get into the reckoning.

(1) JP TWO THOUSAND drops back in trip and will appreciate the shorter distance.

(2) FORGOTTEN TIME and (8) ORGETORIX could take home the smaller cheques.

Watch first-timers (13) SATOSHI and (14) SOUND OF HOUNDS.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) CORAPI looks to be a strong contender after three good runs. He can easily win this.

(3) COMING IN HOT was not striding out when strongly fancied last time. He will be out to make amends.

(1) RA’ED should run a better race and must be included in all exotics.

(5) CASTLE OF GLASS enjoyed this distance last time and should give an honest performance.

(6) SOWETO SPINA could pick up some minor money.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(2) COUNTRY FLAME has been inching towards a win and could get her reward. She has the form to win this.

The danger could come in stable companions (9) IPHIKO and (4) CROWN PLAZA. Both are in good order.

(10) MIX THE MAGIC showed marked improvement in her second start.

(3) BACK TO FORMENTERA and (11) SPIRIT OF ST LOUIS can be considered for those exotic bets.

RACE 6 (1,700M)

(7) JAIPUR JEWEL did better over this trip last time and could get involved at the business end of things.

(4) ABSOLUTE VALUE showed improvement last time and could challenge.

(2) QUALITY JOKER choked up last time but comes off a rest and could get back on track. The form line brings (5) SPRING WILL COME into the reckoning.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(8) RULE BOOK has loads of scope for improvement. He made vast improvement in his second start and could strike in his third attempt.

(1) BROADWAY needed his first outing in new surroundings and could get into the action.

(3) VICEROY looked dangerous last time and should not be far off them.

(6) APACHE GOLD has a shout on earlier form.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(5) TWICE A MIRACLE tries further and should be up to it. She looks ripe and ready to open her account.

(1) TUULETAR finished a length ahead of (6) CAPE BOUQUET last time and, if holding that form, could prove a danger.

(2) KISSED BY FIRE has a shout if in the right frame of mind. The rest are looking to take home some minor money.