Takeovers take time, says Lim

Cosmic Dancer recording one of his previous four wins at Kranji when prepared by Jason Lim. He is among seven of the disqualified trainer's former horses to bid for a first win under Richard Lim's care on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Richard Lim was overcome with a mixture of emotions when good friend and former boss Jason Lim called him around two weeks ago.

On face value, just knowing you will take over 30-odd horses from the leading yard would be spine-tingling news for any trainer.

Except that the backstory to this transfer is not so auspicious.

Jason Lim (no relation) has picked his former assistant as the new trainer of his 31 horses, following his 18-month disqualification with immediate effect from July 12 for his horse Takhi returning positive to steroid.

While an appeal was lodged, his horses and owners could not be left in a lurch.

For the benefit of time and animal welfare, the more seamless option was a wholesale shift to Lim.

Given Lim’s struggles to follow up on a decent mid-table finish at his rookie year in 2022 (he currently sits in the bottom tier on nine winners only), the sudden windfall of quality assets like Super Salute, General Command, Sky Eye would be like hitting the jackpot.

If he felt conflicted about gaining from his mate’s misfortune, he only had to focus on the silver lining.

However, Lim also knew a stable doubled in size was no recipe for overnight success, but more of a steep learning curve.

“Taking on board Jason’s 12 staff was not a problem,” said the jockey-turned-trainer.

“The more challenging part is how to manage more than 60 horses all of a sudden, and half of them are all big unknowns.”

Throwing them in at the deep end got the ball rolling.

At his first week saddling Jason’s horses last Sunday, six of them hit the ground running, but none scored. The main act, Super Salute, ran third to arch-rival Golden Monkey in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m).

Lim is hoping for better luck on Sunday with his 14-strong squad split two-ways between the old and the new, but said transitioning should take its course.

“I will need at least one month to know Jason’s horses,” said Lim.

“In trackwork, I look after my horses first. But, every day, I also ride some of his like Mr Black Back, Time Travel and Cosmic Dancer.

“They all came in good shape as they were all in full work. I just want to understand them better.

“Like last week, the first ones ran. They didn’t win but it was a good starting point.”

Any business restructuring takes time, but at least, Lim does not have to reinvent the wheel.

“I’m lucky I have Jason’s staff, especially the B trainer Joe (D’Zulkifliy), who knows all the horses very well,” said Lim.

“I call Joe every night to discuss what work to give the horses. That makes my job much easier.”

While a four-week trial would be ideal in his textbook, Lim hopes he can fast-track the process.

Last-start winner Time Travel in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race (1,000m) is a big hope, but Lim also saddles his own Romantic while another one of Jason’s, Royal Commander, is on the quick back-up after an unplaced run last week.

Four-time winner Cosmic Dancer has been a Jason stalwart, but Lim is guarded about the Vancouver three-year-old’s chances in the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,000m).

“Both Time Travel and Romantic have a chance,” he said.

“Cosmic Dancer ran fifth in Class 3 last time. He steps up in class again, so I’m a bit worried.

“My first impression is Class 3 is too high, he has found his mark. But let’s give him another chance.”