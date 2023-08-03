A tale of two Rockets

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained Rocket Star (Vlad Duric) registering the last of his four wins in a Class 3 race (1,200m) at Kranji on Oct 25, 2020. ST FILE PHOTO

It would not have really mattered if Sunday’s 1,200m feature was called differently – like the National Day Sprint, for instance, just to go with the theme of the week.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange would have still run Rocket Star.

In other words, he picked the $110,000 Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint for what it is worth – not for the common Rocket denominator.

Neither was sentimental reason a factor. Regarded as the best horse to have raced in Singapore, Rocket Man happens to also hold a special place in Le Grange’s heart.

The South African handler was then assistant to Rocket Man’s trainer, Patrick Shaw, during the gelding’s blitz between 2008 and 2012, when he cut a swathe at both Kranji and around the world.

Fred Crabbia’s son of Viscount made more than $6.7 million in stakes from a total of 20 wins, two coming in overseas Group races, in the 2011 Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (1,200m) and 2010 Group 2 Cathay Pacific Jockey Club Sprint (1,200m) in Hong Kong.

The Rocket Man Sprint is back after going missing between 2020 and 2022 due to Covid-19.

Le Grange admitted that the appeal of winning Rocket Man’s eponymous race, with a horse sharing the same first name, was not lost on him.

But, to him, the winnability of the race was the real draw.

“I picked this race because Rocket Star comes in so well at the weights,” said Le Grange.

“He’s been lugging big handicaps most of the time. I’ve actually been quite vocal about his rating (92).

“Here’s a horse who is only a four-time winner and who has not won for such a long time (since October 2020), but who’s still so highly rated. He’s probably the highest-rated, four-time winner I’ve seen.

“But this is a lovely race for him, even with nice horses like Sky Eye, Cyclone and some up-and-comers like Pacific Emperor, who was very impressive at his last win.”

On 53kg, Rocket Star will be at his lightest load in 2023, though 55.5kg was not that back-breaking last time in a Class 1 race (1,200m) when he still beat one home.

But, on that day, traffic beat him.

“Rocket Star has been a bit unlucky, especially at his last start. He was held up from 400m all the way to the line,” said Le Grange.

“Barrier No. 1 can be a curse, he was stuck on the fence. From the middle draw (6) this time, Manoel (Nunes) will have more options.”

A win will probably take Le Grange down memory lane.

“Pat and I still get updates on Rocket Man from his farm (Far End Farm) near Durban,” he said.

“He goes out in a massive paddock, educates the young horses. They saddle him up once a week.

“He’s calmed down now but, when he gallops in the paddock, he’s still very competitive. You can’t take that away from him.”

Rocket Star may not be in the same league, but he did show the odd cheek against the top brass.

In 2021, he was third to Minister in the Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m), and ran a scorcher to beat all but Lim’s Kosciuzsko in the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m).

With the premier sprint – a race Rocket Man won a record four times (2009 to 2012) – coming up in three weeks’ time on Aug 27, Le Grange is keen on another stab.

“We’ll take it race by race. If he wins or runs well this Sunday, then we may have a crack at the Lion City Cup,” he said.