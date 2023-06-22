Talkingtalkingstar twinkles all the way

The “Battle of the Babies” is hotting up.

Around one in every three of the 44 horses who trialled on Thursday were two-year-olds gearing up for the two remaining races meant for them, including the pinnacle, the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m) on Derby Day on July 23.



As a proof that youthful energy was in the right direction, they won four of the six trials set down for decision.



One of the standouts had to be Silo, winner of the unofficial first leg, a Restricted Maiden race (1,200m) on June 3. The son of National Defense franked that form with another scintillating display in heat No. 4.



But if an award for the most improved juvenile had to be handed out, Talkingtalkingstar would be a hot favourite.



Trained by David Kok, the son of Better Than Ready made his Kranji debut in that RM race won by Silo.



Ridden by A’Isisuhairi Kasim, he had every chance from his midfield spot with cover, but stayed rather one-paced to finish sixth, nine lengths off Silo.



Still, Kok liked the run – and the follow-up even more.



Talkingtalkingstar was among the 16 two-year-olds strutting their stuff on Thursday morning, and one of the four trial winners, too.



Noted for not asking his horses to break any land speed record in trials, Kok was more pleased with the overall progress than the actual 1½-length all-the-way win.



If anything, he is fully aware his new charge may not be in the same disposition on race day, which will be at his next start in the Restricted Maiden (1,200m) event on July 2, the last prelude three weeks before the real deal.



At his previous trial, Talkingtalkingstar also charged through, but only rolled forward midway.



The common denominator at the two trial wins was the blinkers.



“My style is to just let my horses trial by themselves. He led today not because I wanted, but because he had blinkers on,” said Kok.



“At his debut, he didn’t show the same abundance of speed. That’s because he didn’t have blinkers on.



“He also had blinkers on at his first trial. He was too keen in both trials, but won both.”



The only difference was A’Isisuhairi having his arms ripped while Talkingtalkingstar pulled like a train in the first trial.



Under a throttlehold, Talkingtalkingstar was eventually slipped some reins, causing him to careen wide before going away to take the trial by three lengths.



Keen to keep both his arms at Thursday’s second trial, A’Isisuhaiuri cut him some slack this time, while keeping the reins taut.



The 1min 01.14sec was around 0.5sec faster than the first – logical, given the looser restraint.



Common sense might also point to blinkers as the way to go if they produced two trial wins, but Kok was not at all tempted.



“The blinkers in the trials are to make him focus but, unfortunately, he pulls too hard,” said Kok.



“He was also a bit lost in his first race. But I won’t put blinkers on in his races even if he won with them.



“He’d pull too hard, and then puncture. I still believe he’ll run an improved race next week.



“It’s the Golden Horseshoe next, that’s his main goal. But he’s a horse who also needs more ground – 1,400m and 1,600m.”



Kok, incidentally, has another two-year-old waiting in the wings for the same connections – and bearing that unmistakable new “Talkingtalking” brand.



Talkingtalkingguru was in one trial earlier, running fourth to Blackbuck, a two-year-old trained by Tim Fitzsimmons.



But race callers will be spared any tongue-twister arising from the two stablemates starting in the same race – for now.



“Talkingtalkinguru is not ready – not even for the Golden Horseshoe. I don’t think so,” said Kok.



“He’s more of a sprinter.”



Kok said the quirky name was coined after some banter among the new Singaporean owners, the Talking Talking Stable.



“One of them talks a lot. So they decided to name their horses Talkingtalking-something,” said Kok.



“I hope they don’t name one after me one day. That’ll be too funny.”