Tamil Tigress is ready to earn her stripes

Race 1 (1,450m)

After two runner-up positions (6) PASS THE BATON could get her just reward and get off the mark.

(7) MOUNT ETNA was more at home over the extra and should challenge.(1) INNER SENSE is having her peak run and must be considered for honours.

She is coupled with (3) UNITED WE STAND who is on the up.

Watch debutante (9) CRYSTAL MAIDEN.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(9) TAMIL TIGRESS is back in the maidens and could show them a clean pair of heels.

(10) MIZZEN SAIL will relish the extra, and newcomer (8) KUDZU also rates as a live threat.

(1) TRIP TO STATES is improving with racing. Extra should suit.

Race 3 (1,450m)

Younger runners and stable companions (9) STREWN SKY and (10) CICADIDAE will relish the extra and have most scope for improvement.

Also, now three-year-olds, (5) COPPER JOHN and (6) BREATH OF MAGIC could come into the reckoning.

(7) QUEEN BRITANNA is back in the maidens, and, if at her best, could go in.

(1) PIKE PLACE is maturing now and must be considered.

Race 4 (1,450m)

Five-year-old mares (1) JUST BE NICE and (5) MABONENG could show their younger rivals who their bosses are. Both are holding form and could get into the fight for honours.

(4) SPARKLING JUBILEE was sidelined for a long time and won well in her comeback run. She can now go on.

(2) PRIMROSE PATH should be held by her.

(3) MISS SHAIVI drifted in the betting last time and ran accordingly. Expect a better run. Others are all looking for minor money.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) BEY SUYAY is the ‘safe’ horse. He gives his best over this distance and should go close.

(1) RUNNING RIFLES is in a good place and will be right there going for the judge.

(10) ELUSIVE SWANN is running close-up and could challenge off a handy weight.

(7) TOFFAS was not striding out last time, and, if ready after a rest, could make his presence felt.

(6) LADY CALAVERA and 10-year-old (5) NORDIC REBEL cannot be ignored for money.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) KIND JUDY is running well and appears best over this distance – chance.

However, (3) SPECIAL CHARM has a better record, having won both her runs at this track, including one over this trip.

(2) BALLROOM BLISS could get close to (4) PRINCESS KESH being 2kg better off for a 1.4-length beating over this track and trip.

Stable companion to Kind Judy and Ballroom Bliss is (8) BURMESE TIARA who is looking for quartet money.

Race 7 (1,000m)

Good race – all with claims.

(7) TAYOOBA is threatening for her second victory even if she finished unplaced at Turffontein over 1,000m last Thursday – watch.

Three-year-old (8) GLOBAL THUNDER has her blinkers back on and should be right in the mix at the finish. There is not much separating (2) SILVER WINTER (something amiss last time), (5) ROZARA (not striding out last time) and (6) WINGS OF NIKE (claims 1.5kg) – any could take the honours.

(1) ROSE FOR TRIPPI makes her debut for her new yard – she can improve the already good record of first-run winners.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) GOLDEN SICKLE won easier than the margin suggested on debut for the Tony Peter yard and could go in again.

(2) ON CUE has found form and will run another honest race. She will be closing late.

(8) SIMPLY MAGIC, (5) SAMOA, (6) DANCING DORA and (12) FEATHER THE NEST are also looking to chase her down.

Race 9 (1,000m)

If (8) RED CARPET GIRL does not give away too much start she should contest the finish. A serious threat could come from (9) DELLA’S SWORD who, despite her pedigree, appears best over the minimum distance.

Former stablemate (5) MIA REGINA could be hampered by an inside draw – check how the going was in earlier races.

(2) LIL MISS MONEYBAGS and (12) MERCER GIRL are looking for quartet money.