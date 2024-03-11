Tan and Henrique, the men of the day

Ryan Curatolo timing his run to perfection aboard Tantheman (No. 6) in the Class 5 Division 2 race (1,200m) at Kranji on March 9.

The last Kranji race meeting was a day for quite a few milestones.

Besides Manoel Nunes’ 700th win aboard Lim’s Bighorn, two other persons will remember March 9 for a long time to come – local trainer Jerome Tan and Brazilian jockey Carlos Henrique.

Tan hit his first century at Kranji when the aptly-named Tantheman ($35) took out the $30,000 Class 5 Division 2 race (1,200m).

The Singaporean handler achieved the coveted mark at his sixth season.

It is not the fastest time ever clocked for a 100th win, but given he has no world-beaters under his barn roof, it was a commendable effort.

Overall, the 56-year-old boasts almost 300 winners, though. He saddled 190 winners at his previous Penang base, where he trained from 2009 to 2018.

Better known for his jokes off the track than as a man of many words at post-race interviews, Tan did not want to make a big fuss over the achievement in his own backyard.

But, upon further reflection, its significance started to dawn on him when pitching the racing closure on Oct 5 as the backdrop.

“It’s good I got my 100 winners before we close,” he said.

“I have to thank my staff for their hard work and my owners for their support. I wouldn’t have reached that mark without them.

“It’s taken a while but that’s because I actually train around 20 winners a year. So, it has nothing to do with the fewer number of meetings after Covid-19 hit us (2020).

“You’re only as good as your last winner.”

Energy Baby was that horse on Feb 17. Since then, Tan’s counter had stalled at 99 over two meetings.

But he has not been chasing the magical mark like his life depended on it.

“To be honest, I only knew about it last week when they mentioned I was on 99 winners,” he said.

“Even today, I was not expecting much from my seven runners. Tantheman was probably my best chance.

“But, as he had an awkward draw, I gave him an each-way chance only.

“Marc (Lerner) rode him forward last time, but it didn’t work out for him. So, I told Ryan (Curatolo) to drop him back today.”

Tan said that the landmark coming from a horse with his namesake was pure happenstance, even the naming to begin with.

“It’s good this horse brought me the 100th win,” he said.

“Many people thought he was named after me, but it’s not so.

“I actually wanted to call him Thunder Man, but they heard wrongly, and I’ve kept the name as Tantheman.”

The ridgling by Smart Missile was incidentally breaking his maiden tag at his 23rd start, having finished in the money on seven occasions.

The joy of a breakthrough came a lot faster for Henrique, though.

After coming close with one second and two thirds at his Kranji debut on March 2, the 31-year-old did not take long to hit the target at his very first ride on March 9, Santino ($19) for Donna Logan.

The Brazilian’s day got even better later when he captured the Group 3 Committee’s Prize (1,600m) with $48 outsider Bestseller.

“Everything was perfect. He was on the bridle the whole way,” said the former Qatar-based jockey.

“It’s my first win in Singapore. I really appreciate the support from Donna for the ride.”

Henrique’s glee was, however, eclipsed by that of Santino’s connections, headed by Rosy Zimmermann, at the winner’s circle.

Their patience and belief in miracles saved the Santos three-year-old’s life after he severely hurt his fetlock and pastern in a freak accident at the stables after his second run in July 2023.

“I told the owners to treat this comeback race as a trial, and a win would be a bonus,” said Logan.

“The owners were actually confident, more confident than me. From Day 1, Rosy insisted we should not euthanise him – and she was proven right today.”

