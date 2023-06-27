Tan is down but not out

Bizar Wins snapped a lean spell of two months for Alwin Tan on Saturday.

Even if it was in a weak $30,000 Class 5 race (1,000m), the drought-breaker did bring a wisp of a smile to the Singaporean trainer.

“Bizar Wins’ form has been irregular. The Hong Kong owner wanted to use a strong rider,” said Tan of only his ninth winner for 2023.

“It’s very hard to engage (Manoel) Nunes. We’re lucky he had no ride, and he did a good job.”

Tan has had many a long time between drinks of late. Since the halcyon years of War Affair and Infantry and his premiership-winning season in 2016, the last four seasons have been less memorable.

But since June 5, Tan suddenly faced a far more life-changing problem – enough to make him lose sleep – and quite possibly, even his job, too.

While running dry for a few meetings is like clipping heels and stumbling, this time Tan feels like he has crashed to the turf.

Dazed and confused, he has barely staggered back to his feet since.

The 54-year-old is among some of the Kranji trainers who had to take loans to keep his business afloat, especially after the battering it copped during the Covid-19 years from 2020 to 2022.

With horse racing set to close down from Oct 5, 2024, that is the very source of his monthly instalments all gone.

Given he still has an outstanding six-figure repayment amount, Tan will need more than a few Bizar Wins to bail him out.

“I lost money over the past three years. Back in 2014 to 2015, I used to have as many as 78 horses. Now it’s only 26 horses,” he said.

“I would lose around $10,000 a month, I think all up I lost around $150,000 a year.”

As if Tan’s business was not already on the skids, a pandemic dragged him down deeper.

“I was one of the victims when racing was down during Covid-19,” he said. “Some trainers like me had to take bank loans to stay in business.

“During those times, the club was going by the number of horses for entries. But after Covid-19, there were good promising signs racing was back on the up.

“The club brought the 2YO races back and will introduce Class 6 races to cater to horses under 22 points as Malaysia cannot take them any more.

“No choice, we had to get more horses, and at the same time, the Government said they would help small medium enterprises (SMEs) hit by Covid-19.

“I did the maths. I needed to buy 16 to 18 horses if I wanted to get back on track. I prepared them and sold to my owners.”

While Australia and New Zealand are the traditional markets, Tan crossed the Pacific Ocean towards the US in that “Operation Reboot”.

He bought nine two-year-olds for US$165,000 (S$223,000) at Ocala for a new client who believed in Tan’s new dawn – the JHI Stable.

Three three-year-olds for long-time supporter Ivan Neo, including four-time winner Cash Cove and a couple of two-year-olds, also joined that revival.

He still had some room and spare cash for a few more. So, with a spring in his step, he went to Australia to top up his shopping cart.

Not only has he borrowed a lot of money, but a big chunk of it is also now stuck in stock overseas.

“I was in Australia at the Ready To Run Sales and yearling sales in Gold Coast, Adelaide and Perth recently,” said Tan.

“All the horses I bought are now left there. Currently, I have four yearlings that cost around A$100,000 all up and will cost me another $120,000 to keep for one year at the pre-training farms.

“I took a business loan, a working capital loan for five years, and an overdraft loan to pay the workers’ salary – all up, for $500,000.

“The interest rates are fixed, except for the overdraft loan. I still have an outstanding amount of $300,000 to pay off.

“I’ve worked very hard to get new owners; overnight, I’m about to lose everything. If I lose money, I cannot repay the loans.”

Despite Singapore racing’s closure looming, Tan will strive to balance his books while the clock is ticking.

One thing he will not do is cut his losses by calling it a day early.

“It was such a fast decision. We can’t fold so fast,” said Tan.

“JHI Stable are new investors. If they were to sell their horses, it would be at a low price.

“All my owners are very positive, unlike some stables where owners have already handed their horses back to the trainers.

“They all want to stay with me. Fingers crossed, we find a solution for them.

“It’s a healthy sport, contrary to all that has been said.”