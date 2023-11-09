Tan loses appeal, Krisna: 3 to 2 months
Trainer Alwin Tan has lost his appeal while jockey Krisna Thanganami was slightly luckier, getting a reduction in his sentence.
Tan was trying to overturn a fine of $10,000 for his horse Cash Cove returning positive to oxyphenbutazone in a race on July 30.
Oxyphenbutazone is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, and is a prohibited substance under the rules of racing. Cash Cove, who ran last in that race, was disqualified.
At a hearing held on Wednesday, Tan was unsuccessful, which means the fine stays.
Krisna was appealing against a three-month suspension meted out for failing to ride Smart Star to the stewards’ satisfaction in a race on Sept 16.
They took exception to his lack of vigour and determination over the final 300m.
At a separate hearing on Wednesday, the appeal against the conviction was dismissed but the penalty was reduced to two months.
Krisna will miss the action from Sunday until Jan 11, 2024.
