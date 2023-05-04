Tan still banks on Cash Cove

Cash Cove (Manoel Nunes) posting the last of his four wins in a Class 4 Div 1 race (1,100m) on Jan 14. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHYA

Six months ago, Alwin Tan saw Cash Cove as the horse who could finally put his name back up in lights.

The steely grey might not have been in the same league as War Affair or Infantry, the two best horses Tan has put a bridle on in his 14 years as a trainer – with Infantry’s Kranji win in 2017 the last of his Group 1 successes.

But after Cash Cove chalked up four wins in five Kranji starts between August and January, the 2016 Singapore champion trainer could dream again – at least about his next 3YO champion.

The bubble did not take long to burst, though.

When the son of Charm Spirit finished at the rear in three shots at Class 3 graders, it dawned on Tan he might not be quite out of the top drawer after all.

It did not knock him off his lofty 3YO plans, though. The emergence of those US-bred 3YOs from the JHI Stable even gave him a double-barrelled attack with Bluejay.

However, both were beaten in the first leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on April 8.

Cash Cove ran a closing fifth to the winner, Donna Logan’s January, while Bluejay came from further afield to finish seventh.

Tan’s resolve to go the distance in the three legs – restored with the Singapore Guineas’ (1,600m) return after two years – is not rattled, though, especially for Cash Cove.

“I don’t think Cash Cove has lost his way. He’s actually still going well,” he said.

“He’s the runner with the most wins with four. If January didn’t win the first leg, he would have been the highest-rated horse.

“It’s just that, maybe, it was more difficult for him to run in Class 3 when he was still so young.

“Running in the same age group this time is more to his advantage.

“He actually ran very well in the first leg over 1,200m, especially after he missed the jump. He’s done this before, once when he won with Manoel Nunes and at his first run in a Class 3 race.”

The run was not without merit. Cash Cove tracked the winner everywhere, except that the runs came for January down the middle, while he elected for the shortest way home along the fence.

He still had enough estate to do his best work at the finish, but not enough time to pose a real threat.

Extra time was on the way, though, and for the other 13 contenders as well. The Classic scheduled last weekend was postponed to this Saturday after the last three races were rained off.

Tan did not mind the ad hoc grace period at all.

“I hope Cash Cove was able to have a good rest before coming back to battle,” he said.

“It’s a battle because we all have a strategy, we all want to win.

“I actually feel he has improved in one week. After galloping him in the last two weeks, Harry (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) gave me the feedback he felt much better this week.”

Tan wished he could give the same report on Bluejay, but no change is better than going backwards.

“Bluejay’s more of a miler. Milers or stayers won’t show you much in the morning because they’re slowly building up,” he said.

“Like Cash Cove, he also galloped on Tuesday, and I would say he has maintained his condition. (Regular partner) TH (Teck Huat) Koh feels the same way.

“He was very happy with the way he stretched out, which is usually a good sign for a miler.

“But the horse still has room for improvement. He’s just an outside chance.

“The Singapore Guineas (on May 20) will suit him better.”

A son of Coolmore sire Practical Joke, Bluejay is one of nine US-bred two-year-olds bought by new Kranji outfit JHI Stable in 2022.

Five have already won. Besides Bluejay, Benbo, Ahone, Schneider and Laslos (all one win apiece) have vindicated Tan and his new partners in revisiting the American market.

“The US horses have done very well. The last unraced one (Raging Rabbit) trialled today, he’s getting ready soon,” he said.

“But, from Day 1, Bluejay was the more forward of the lot. He was always the 3YO series horse.”