Tan's the man at the trials with a double

Sacred Gold taking Trial 2 to give trainer Jerome Tan and jockey Wong Chin Chuen the first leg of their double. They also won Trial 3 with Tantheman. PHOTO: STC

On a relatively quiet morning when only three trials were run, trainer Jerome Tan and jockey Wong Chin Chuen were busy and lucky men.

Tan sent out three runners for Tuesday’s action while Wong was legged up on two of them.

Both of Wong’s rides turned out to be winners, which also meant Tan came away from the trials with two winners.

In the second trial, Sacred Gold took the honours with a well-timed run over the final furlong.

Later, in the third shoot-out, Tantheman made it an all-the-way affair when cantering in by 3½ lengths over the 1,000m on the Polytrack.

While both winners did not create any sort of buzz trackside, they were honest showings.

Clearly, Wong, who resumes riding on Saturday after a five-race day suspension, just wanted to get the job done without fuss or fanfare. And that was how it all unravelled.

Sacred Gold, who has yet to be involved in an actual race at Kranji, showed above-average ability in his practice run.

Jumping from an outside gate, Wong quickly settled him behind the leader, City Gold Pegasus.

While it was just his first time at the trials, he was not overwhelmed by the occasion.

Held together, he went for broke only at the 300m mark and, by the time they reached the furlong marker, he had the leader covered.

Up in the saddle, Wong decided to rev it up a bit.

Urged on, Sacred Gold responded to clear away and hold off the fast-finishing Donna Logan-trained Stenmark who, after being a tad slow to clear the starting gates, finished the trial really well.

But, on the day, the new boy Sacred Gold was not to be denied his moment in the sun.

While his 1min 02.35sec was nothing much to gloat about, it gave an idea of what the Japanese-bred three-year-old could do when Tan and Raffles Racing Stable decide to send him to the races.

One trial later, Tan and Wong were back in action.

Tantheman was saddled up and ready to go.

And, after being buffeted in that rush out of the gates, Wong settled his mount near the rear.

Tantheman did not like the kickback and, by the time the field had covered 600m, he had muscled his way into the lead.

There, he stayed and he eventually took the trial by 3½ lengths.

Nine-year-old Decreto slotted into second spot under Krisna Thangamani, which left Tan’s other runner, Master Player, to hold down third spot.

Tantheman, who clocked 1min 01.04sec, has already finished second twice and he deserves a winning break.

Keep him on your shortlist.

Having finally broken through for a trial win at his sixth attempt, he just might bring that form to the races.