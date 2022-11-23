Tchaikovsky should atone for last-start defeat

Race 1 (1,200m)

The well-related (1) AFRODITE was well backed to score over 1,400m last time after finishing second over this track and trip.

She ought to enjoy reverting to this distance and should be competitive with a 2.5kg gender allowance.

The well-bred (9) GREEN FALCON has improved after being gelded and with blinkers and tongue tie fitted.

He was ahead of (3) BULLITT and (6) LOGISTICAL over the track and trip last time and should play a role in the finish. His rivals are open to improvement, though.

(8) GOLDEN PEACE is one to note.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(11) BUSY LIZZIE bounced back to form over the track and trip after a five-month break.

She had (14) YGRITTE and (10) JAZZ DIVA behind her that day and should be competitive with improved fitness. Jazz Diva should, however, improve with that experience under her belt to pose the bigger threat.

(1) ILHA DA MAURICIA made a pleasing introduction behind (6) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL and Ygritte. The filly should have improved.

Race 3 (2,400m)

The Justin Snaith yard could dominate with (2) DOUBLE CHECK and (3) THEFUTUREISBRIGHT. Both are capable of fighting out the finish. The distance-suited Double Check won a minor Eastern Cape feature over this trip last time and should be competitive against male opposition on these terms.

Her consistent stablemate acquitted himself well in the Algoa Cup. In similar form, she ought to capitalise on the class drop.

(5) CHEWBACA and (6) PIKETBERG ALLEY are well in under the conditions. They are capable of making their presence felt. Piketberg Alley is unexposed over the distance and is the surprise package.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(2) BLACK KNAP, (6) CAPOEIRA and (8) SEVENTH GEAR are likely to need the outing after their respective layoffs but they can still measure up.

(1) SILVANO’S TIMER is the pick of the Dean Kannemeyer-trained runners, following an eye-catching comeback in a quality feature race. He was unlucky not to have finished closer and ought to resume winning ways.

Last-start winner (3) SOMERSET MAUGHAM, the pick of the Snaith runners, is capable of fighting out the finish.

Stablemate (5) WARRIOR runs well fresh and could also have a role to play.

(7) CAT DADDY can run a placing.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(7) POLICY TARGET and (1) MISTER MONOCLE were beaten just a little over a length by (4) TWICE THE MASTER over 2,200m last time but they are weighted to turn the tables on 4kg better terms.

(5) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS started favourite for that race but was left too much to do, staying on to finish fourth. He will appreciate reverting to this trip and could reward followers with the longer run-in likely to suit.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) FUTURE SWING was a good second in his first run out of the maiden ranks, albeit in receipt of 4kg from the winner. He is distance-suited and should play a role with further progress.

KwaZulu-Natal raider (3) KITCHAKAL made a pleasing Cape debut when second in a stronger 1,400m race. He is trying this trip for the first time and must concede weight to all. But he is racing off the same mark, so he just needs to repeat that effort to play a leading role.

(4) SCALINI and (6) MAX THE OTTER are the others to consider.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(4) TCHAIKOVSKY suffered a narrow defeat over 1,100m second-up after a rest.

Unbeaten over 1,000m and successful at his only start in this grade, he could prove hard to beat.

(2) DEAN STREET, (5) BLUFF ON BLUFF and the consistent (7) DIFFERENT FACE are capable of showing up. They are worth another chance returning to this trip.

(6) PORQUE TE VAS is likely to race prominently under just 50kg and could pose the biggest threat.

She was game in defeat when finishing fourth with blinkers in a stronger race last time and will be hard to peg back.

Race 8 (1,200m)

The well-bred (5) PRICELESS produced a smart turn of foot to make a winning debut over 1,000m despite showing inexperience. With the benefit of that run, there is likely more to come from her.

(6) FUN ZONE, (8) BONIKA and (2) LITTLE MISS PINK have the form and experience to keep her honest. They appear her biggest dangers.

(3) MAGNETIC DIME and (4) PUCALLPA are also capable of getting into the picture.