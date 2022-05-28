Team Gold capable of doubling up

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Watch the first-timers, especially stable companions (11) UNCLE TICKY BIRD and (9) THEWOLFOFWOLSELEY. They are reported to be working well.

(1) ACORN found no support on debut but did well to finish second. He will come on and should be in the shake-up, despite the wide draw.

(2) ALWAYS BETTER should improve on debut and could get into the money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

Six of the 12 runners are first-timers. Watch the betting before taking bets. Respect money for (5) GIMME A SHOT especially.

(1) A COLOURFUL PAST, (10) MISTY CLIFFS, (6) GIMME THE FLAME, (9) MIGHTY GODDESS could feature if none of the newcomers is supported.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(7) WALALA WASALA can win, if none of the newcomers could score first-up.

Respect any money for (12) THAMBI and (8) JOYOUS JUBILEE.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

The three runners likely to start on top of the betting lists are (1) CLAP OF THUNDER, (3) ATLANTIC CITY (first run as a gelding and racing in new surroundings) and (2) BRENDEN JAMES. They all had issues last time. If problem-free, they could get into the fight for honours.

(4) POMODORO HILLS, (8) THAT’S A FACT and (9) ROCK FALL can be included in the quartet.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) VICTORIA PAIGE could find true form, while stablemate (3) LA LUVIA can greet the judge early.

But the horse they have to beat is the consistent (4) UN DEUX TROIS.

(5) CHERINGOMA has a handy weight and could get into the fight for honours.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(5) DEFENDER OF RIGHTS found problems last time and disappointed. But look for a much-improved performance.

(1) FRANKLIN needed her last run. She has drawn poorly but could finish strongly.

(10) MODE could make the frame.

(7) ASTRAL PLANE is doing better but has a wide draw.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(1) TEAM GOLD won with full of running last time and could double up at this track.

(3) CASTLETOWN found problems last time, including losing his lead weights and was disqualified. He should be involved.

(4) SILVER TYCOON is racing as a gelding after a rest and could get into the reckoning.

(2) FLASHY APACHE is looking for further but could run on late into the quartet.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(3) JP TWO THOUSAND is holding form and should be suited to this track.

(1) SACRED LOTUS is claiming 4kg and could grab a winning lead.

If they “cut” each other up, recent maiden winner (7) CARL VINSON could grab them. He looks to have lots to come.

(2) HOTCHIWITCHI will be catching late.