Teardrops' winning turn approaching

Teardrops (Manoel Nunes) tearing away from Italian Revolution in last of four trials at Kranji on Thursday morning. PHOTO: STC

Yet to win a race after 10 starts, the sobs could end real soon – provided, of course, Teardrops can bring her trial and track form to the races.

From Tim Fitzsimmons’ stable, the five-year-old chestnut mare won her trial on Thursday morning in good fashion.

She held off a spirited challenge from Italian Revolution to prevail by 1½ lengths.

In the process, she stopped the clock at 59.97sec for the Polytrack 1,000m jump-out.

Up in the saddle, Manoel Nunes would have been pleased.

But he would also have been scratching his head, wondering why and how it is that the mare has so far been winless in Singapore.

After all, before being flown out here, Teardrops – then racing as Dosis Perfecta – had raced four times in Argentina for two wins.

Both victories were over the flying 1,000m and both times she broke the 56-second mark, clocking 55.72 when triumphant in that first one and 55.58 when winning in December 2020.

That said, Fitzsimmons has been patient with the mare.

Indeed, he has only raced her once in 2023. She had four seconds and a third from nine starts in 2022.

That day on March 4, when partnered by Ronnie Stewart, Teardrops ran fourth to Seson. She finished only 1½ lengths behind.

So far, Fitzsimmons has had her prettied up and preened for her date with the photographers.

But she has still not found her way to the winner’s enclosure.

However, that elusive win could come sooner rather than later.

That trial win was full of merit, so get the tissues handy. It could be tears of joy at her next start.

Also from that same trial, keep an eye on Lucky Hero.

Another one from Fitzsimmons’ barn, he finished third. He was doing his best work over the concluding stages.

Allowed to loll around near the rear by Stewart, Lucky Hero began to put himself in the picture at the 600m mark. But he was still a long way from the leaders.

However, things changed over the final furlong.

Peeled to the outside and asked to go, Lucky Hero picked off the backmarkers one by one to eventually take the “bronze” medal in a more than decent time of 1min 00.42sec.

Lucky Hero made his Kranji debut on March 12. That was after he had won a trial on March 2. He finished fifth in that 1,200m race.

It would have been a good learning experience for the three-year-old and, from what we have seen of him at the trials, he might not need to be lucky to win a race real soon.

Also from the trials, take note of Rocketship. Winless since July 2022, she could be on the launch pad and ready to blast off again.

She was impressive when winning the third trial in a really smart 59.73sec.

A true talent from Ricardo Le Grange’s stable, Rocketship is on course to end that eight-month lean spell.

Well, that was what trial-watchers would have gathered from her swift run and comprehensive win over City Gold Star and Saint Tropez.

Jumping from Gate 2, Rocketship found the lead under apprentice Rozlan Nazam and, once in front, he never gave it back.

Last time out, on Jan 7, she finished third behind Faithful Leader.

Le Grange has since kept her under wraps. But, on trial form, Rocketship looks good for take-off. So, let the countdown begin.