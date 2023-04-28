Teetan and Size praise Howdeepisyourlove

Howdeepisyourlove (Karis Teetan) winning the last race at Happy Valley on Wednesday. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG Karis Teetan lavished rich praise on Howdeepisyourlove, after trainer John Size’s talented three-year-old capped a stunning debut season by overcoming difficulty to take the Class 2 Seoul Handicap over 1,200m at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Securing a HK$1 million (S$170,000) private purchase bonus in addition to HK$1.5 million prize money, the Deep Field gelding slotted his fourth win of the season.

He clocked 1min 08.82sec in defying Rock Ya Heart by a neck in a pulsating finale to the nine-race card.

“It’s massive for a three-year-old to win a Class 2. The quality is there – he’s a nice, young horse, and I’m grateful for Mr Size and the horse’s owners for their support,” said Teetan.

The Mauritian’s assessment of Howdeepisyourlove was echoed by Size.

“He’s a little bit young to be doing what he’s doing but his ability is helping him a lot, so that’s what it is all about. He looks like he’s got some quality,” said the the 11-time Hong Kong champion trainer. - HKJC