Teetan sizes up occasion

The John Size-trained Sight Success giving Mauritian jockey Karis Teetan the third leg of his four-bagger at Sha Tin on Saturday.

HONG KONG • Unleashing a decisive move in quest of a record 12th Hong Kong trainers’ title, John Size stamped his familiar mid-season authority on the championship with a treble – highlighted by success in the two Class 1 features – at Sha Tin on Saturday.

Size’s three-timer with Sight Success, Champion’s Way and Brilliant Way left the Australian with a five-win buffer – 55-50 – over Frankie Lor after 53 of 88 scheduled meetings, while Karis Teetan took riding honours with a quartet.

Teetan and Size combined in unlikely fashion when Sight Success edged to a narrow success in the Class 1 Lam Tsuen Handicap over 1,200m, after the Mauritian contacted Size following the close of entries for the HK$3.15 million (S$548,000) contest in search of a ride.

“I had no ride in the race. I sent John a message after the entry came out and he was like ‘you can ride one for me’ and, when you get a ride for Mr Size, they always have a chance,” said Teetan, who also scored on Team Goodluck, Alcari and Super Fortune to boost his season’s tally to 46 winners.

“Just glad to pick up this horse and he won this race at the start because he jumped so quick and I got him across and he relaxed pretty quick. After that, I just had to wait on him in the straight.

“As soon as he balanced up, he started to let the engine open.”

Rising from a mark of 83 at the start of the season to his current rating of 105, Sight Success notched his fourth win of the term.

It confirmed his quality and versatility.

His victories this term have come over 1,000m and 1,200m at Happy Valley, with a 1,200m triumph on Sha Tin’s dirt course preceding Saturday’s first success at Class 1 level.

“He’s won four races this season. He’s been very consistent and he’s always promised to win a good race. Obviously, the handicap helps him out – and that’s what it’s all about,” said Size.

“There was probably a neck or so between the first four or five, the competition is there and he happened to be in front on the post. Very competitive race.”

Carrying 118lb (53.6kg), Sight Success was always prominent before downing a charging Super Wealthy by a neck.

Master Eight was a short head away in third.

Size was to the fore from the outset when Purton snared the first of the day’s features – the Class 1 Nam Wan Handicap over 1,600m – with a supreme tactical display aboard Champion’s Way.

“He drew the right gate (barrier 3) and, being a handicap, he was well weighted (120lb). When he flew the gate like he did, he jumped straight on the bit and he travelled with a lot of confidence right from the get-go,” said Purton.

“He was pretty soft in the straight. When he was in front, he was sort of ambling along a bit until I gave him some encouragement and he took off but, as soon as I stopped that, he started to stop – so he’s a bit of thinker. He did a good job.”

A son of Hinchinbrook, Champion’s Way won six of his first seven starts in Hong Kong.

Victory on Saturday improved his overall record to eight wins from 32 starts, with prize money of more than HK$18 million.

“He seemed to enjoy the tempo. He wasn’t interrupted and he wasn’t inconvenienced. Everything went perfectly and that’s probably what he needs. I supposed most horses need that,” said Size.

“He’s been running well actually but the class is just too strong for him normally.”

Brilliant Way provided 11-time champion trainer Size with a double after the grey edged clear late for Joao Moreira in the Class 4 Wu Kau Tang Handicap over 1,400m.

“He’s a horse that’s got some ability and I think he’ll be a bit better next season. I think he’s a bit young to be getting tough with him now, but I’ll ask him to go to Class 3 and see what happens,” said Size.

Besides Champion’s Way, Purton was also successful with Packing Treadmill and Copartner Ambition.

The Australian is now eight winners ahead of Moreira. The score: 89-81.

Trainer Francis Lui’s Packing Treadmill made it two from two with victory in the Class 4 Ting Kok Handicap over 1,200m.

“He’s a bit of surprise, this horse, because he’s so relaxed,” said Lui.

“He shows very little at the morning on the track and, in the parade ring today, he was walking around and looked like he was asleep.”

Trainer Tony Cruz attributed Copartner Ambition’s success in the Class 3 Tai Po Market Handicap over 1,400m to Purton.

“That was a perfect ride, barrier 14, the best example of jockeyship you will see. It was a very good win,” said Cruz. - HKJC