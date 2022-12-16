Teetan’s back a victor

HONG KONG Jockey Karis Teetan capped a frustrating stint on the sidelines due to illness with a comeback victory aboard King Eccellente in the Class 4 Hong Kong Golf Club Centenary Cup Handicap (1,200m) for trainer Douglas Whyte at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

The Mauritian rider spent three months on the sidelines and missed crucial rides, including a string of wins atop Romantic Warrior, winner of Sunday’s Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) and November’s Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2,000m).

“It’s always nice to get back and get the win. It’s been a long and rough road that I’ve ridden the last three months and it’s just nice to be back with that win,” he said.

“I couldn’t do it without everyone’s support. Firstly, I need to thank all of the trainers, owners and everyone who has been helping me through the journey.”

Teetan had five wins from the first three race meetings, before missing the following 21 fixtures.

The win is King Eccellente’s first in Hong Kong. It was his sixth appearance.

“I think Douglas had the horse spot on for today. He was pretty confident the horse would run well and he asked me to ride him very positively. I think the horse deserves credit also,” said Teetan. - HKJC