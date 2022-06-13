That's one for The Sisterhood

The Jason Ong-trained and Hakim Kamaruddin-ridden Major King (No. 3) racing past fellow newcomer Star Victory in Saturday’s $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

New outfit The Sisterhood Stable got their first thrill of victory when debutant Major King scored at Kranji on Saturday.

The Singaporean owners have invested in eight horses with trainer Jason Ong.

The unraced Per Incanto three-year-old is the first to break through in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m.

Ong, who is the highest-ranked local trainer in third spot on 23 winners, six off leader Tim Fitzsimmons, was delighted for the new connections.

“They’re a bunch of four Singaporeans who have had some interest in racing for a while. They’re my dad’s friends and decided to come on board to support me,” said Ong.

“They have invested in quality horses and Major King was the most forward.

“He was the one who could win first-up, but the rest are also nice horses who may need a bit more time to show their potential.”

Before Major King, Engine Start, Sirius, Free And Happy and Healthy Baby had already faced the starter, but without winning.

Top Field, a maiden in nine starts in New Zealand and Australia when known as Daario, also had his Kranji introduction straight after Major King, in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race over 1,200m. But he was unplaced.

“Top Field needs further. I didn’t want him to overrace and wanted to teach him today,” said Ong.

“It wasn’t a bad first run.”

The Sisterhood Stable also own a couple of unraced two-year-olds, Coffee King and Single Warrior.

Major King could have been Ong’s representative at the upcoming Singapore Three-Year-Old races, but the young lad was not making that a priority.

“It would be too rushed for the Sprint,” said Ong, alluding to the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m this Saturday.

“I might consider the 1,400m race (Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic on July 9), but I’ll have to see how he pulls up first.”

Sent out as the even-money favourite with champion jockey-cum-apprentice Hakim Kamaruddin astride, Major King did not have the smoothest of passages in transit. He was caught three wide in fourth place, but the cream rose to the top.

Another newcomer, Star Victory (Marc Lerner), had the race all stitched up when he drew clear upon straightening.

But Major King mastered him to get off to a flying start by three-quarter lengths. Third place went to Amazing M (A’Isisuhairi Kasim).

The winning time was 1min 12.3sec for the Polytrack 1,200m.

Ong, who five races later saddled a double with $90 outsider The Wild Prince, admitted the race was not without its anxious moments.

“I was worried when he was three wide facing the breeze. He’s not a solid 1,200m sprinting type, but it was all good,” he said.

“This horse showed a bit of potential when we got him from New Zealand. He came with one trial and one win there and he showed ability at his two trials here.

“There is still improvement in him. He’s still raw, but he’s a horse I’m excited with.

“He won this race even though he’s still not rock-solid fit.

“I’d like to see how he pulls up. The 1,400m to 1,600m won’t worry him at a later stage.”

After coming back from suspension, Hakim seems to have recaptured the mojo that earned him last year’s dual senior and junior titles.

The favourite Stenmark handed him a race-to-race double that vaulted him into fourth place in the rookie’s table on six winners – four behind joint-leaders Jerlyn Seow and Iskandar Rosman.

“I just followed the instructions to let the horse jump well and follow the horse in front. The horse was happy and comfortable in the race,” he said of Major King.

“He wanted to shift in, but I pushed him to the end and he won well. He’s a nice horse.”