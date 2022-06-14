There is Absolute Pleasure awaiting in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,100M)

Work rider Callum Dixon has made a name for himself as one to be with in these races, so his booking aboard (6) RAFIKI suggests a forward showing.

Debutante (7) OLA BOMBSHELL need not be special to play a role either first-up. The betting should provide a guide to her chances.

(4) WINTER’S JOIE had excuses last time and could bounce back to confirm the promise of his debut, so is respected.

(3) COSMIC EMPIRE and (5) PURE MAVERICK have been gelded since their last start. They may also improve to take home a cheque.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) COUNTRY TIME confirmed the improvement shown from her first to second start, when again finding just one too good over the track and trip. She should have have made further progress and can play a leading role.

(4) PALO QUEEN was on debut when finishing half a length adrift of Country Time. With the benefit of that experience, she could improve to turn the tables.

(6) SILVER SCREEN and (1) AMANDA DUNES are held on that form but are open to improvement.

(5) PONTE VECCHIO, who has shown promise, could have more to offer with blinkers.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(9) QUEEN OF SPARTA and (13) TYPEFACE were second over the track and trip last time. Queen Of Sparta improved to confirm the promise of her 1,000m debut fourth. She should make further progress. Typeface made a very pleasing introduction behind an experienced rival with solid form. She should also have come on and is slightly preferred.

(6) GIMMEAFIRST, (7) LADY OF GOLD and (8) LOVE RULES are all first-timers worth watching on the betting.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(4) INNAMORARE caught the eye when staying on over 1,000m to finish runner-up behind an odds-on favourite. With the benefit of that experience, the colt should be hard to beat.

Several others should improve after an introductory outing, including Innamorare’s well-bred stablemate (3) GREEN FALCON and (8) MASTER JOSH.

Of the other newcomers, (11) WILLIAM RUFUS makes the most appeal and should be kept safe.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(4) ABSOLUTE PLEASURE was fancied on debut but disappointed. Although there were no excuses, she has the form to redeem herself.

(3) TIME FLIES is bred to be useful and need not be special to play a leading role on debut in what appears a shallow maiden field.

(5) RIPASSA and (7) TURKISH KELIM have also been tuned for this. So watch the betting.

(2) DRACMA was a well-beaten second on debut. The filly can only improve, so has earning potential.

(1) DEMELZA could have a say if able to reproduce the same form as before her layoff.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(5) TOTHEMOONANDBACK took another step forward to shed his maiden tag trying 1,400m for the first time. Despite taking on older rivals, the colt will be hard to hold out with further improvement.

(2) SILENT WAR, fitter after his comeback over the track and trip, and the promising (3) PATH OF CHOICE will keep the two-year-olds honest and are likely to pose a threat.

(4) CAPTIVE MOON may need further but could still influence the outcome.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(7) WE’RE JAMMING and (8) EPSOM GIRL should fight this out. Both were winners over track and trip. They are two of just three winners in the line-up.

(12) PRIMULA beat We’re Jamming when winning on debut but has since disappointed.

(6) SCALINI is the likely improver.

Newcomers (4) LONGPATH and (5) RASSIESWATERBOTTLE could pose as threats.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) ACADEMIC GOLD was rewarded for her consistency when making all the running in a similar contest last time. She will not have things her own way again and will find this tougher with the five-point penalty. But she should be competitive.

The gutsy front-runner (3) REWRITE THE STARS does well at this track. She was collared only late in a slightly stronger race over the track and trip last time. She should go close again with a repeat of that effort.

(9) MAGICAL JAVA and (11) HAMMIE’S FAN are closely matched on that form. They must be respected.

(2) RAISING QUINN, (8) PARISIENNE GIRL and (10) IMPRESSIVE QUEEN can have a say, too.