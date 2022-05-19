There could be a Powerful Surge in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,300M)

(1) FORBIDDEN BEAST showed nothing on this surface last time when sixth. He did a bit better before that with a third. He could play a big role.

(2) HONEST QUEST has fair form and should go close to winning.

(3) KUZNETSOV was a disappointment on his local debut. He may have needed that run after a stable change and was trying the Polytrack for the first time. A much better run from him is expected.

(8) GLITTERFOX has lost her way but is capable of earning some minor money.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(4) POWER SURGE has improved with each run and could run away with this race.

(1) JACKSONVILLE has only modest form but could make vast improvement after a change of trainer and is trying the Polytrack for the first time.

(2) IRISH SEA is holding his form well. He should fight out the finish again.

(3) SILVAN PARK seems better than his last run. The blinkers are back on, so he could be the surprise package.

(5) DAWN RAIDER is battling to win but could finish in the money again.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) MAGIC MOMENTS was a disappointment in her last start. A change of trainers and a switch to the Polytrack should see a much better performance and she has a winning chance.

(3) GIFT OF GIVING was not disgraced on her local debut and should go close to winning.

(2) SILVER SLIPPERS has had many opportunities to win but clearly did not find much when she really needed it. But, one of these days, she is likely to score.

(4) MI MI APPLE PIE has made the trip from Cape Town and an improved run is likely.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) FERRARI ICE has been in very good form on the turf. The Polytrack is unlikely to stop him. The one to beat.

(3) STAR OF THE SOUTH is getting closer to Ferrari Ice and could get the upper hand with luck.

(5) WINGS OF FIRE is well drawn and could finish in the money.

(9) EL ROMIACHI has been unreliable but does have stable jockey Greg Cheyne in the irons.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) DIVINE ODYSSEY has looked good all year. His four wins on the trot have been impressive. It is a decent field but he is well weighted and should be the right one.

(2) MARMARA SEA was not disgraced when chasing home a decent stable companion last time. He is trying this longer distance on his favourite surface.

(3) JAEGER MOON and (5) ANCIENT TIMES are coming off good runs. They are clearly not out of it.

(4) HERODOTUS may be better over a shorter distance but still deserves some respect.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) PARIS OPERA remains in good heart but does have a difficult draw for her jockey.

(2) WHAT A BLIZZARD tries blinkers for the first time and could be the surprise package.

(3) FORWARD MARCH always tries her best. She has not been beaten far in her recent runs, so must be considered.

(4) AFTER THE STORM returned to form with a nice win last time, but is clearly unreliable.

(6) PRINCESS OF WINTER and (9) ROYAL WELCOME are capable of better than what they showed last time out.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) MESMERIZING MOON and (2) PINK LEGACY are capable of winning a race like this. Both are from Alan Greeff’s yard.

(6) QUICK COUNT, who is also from the same yard, has early pace and could keep going.

(10) TIME OFF is improving and must be considered.

(7) CAPE DIAMOND was a very easy maiden winner last time and could be better than rated.

(11) ZULU WAR CRY has made the trip from Gauteng and is coming off a decent run. The filly could score.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) TICKET TO RIDE is in good form, with a win and a fourth in his last two starts. Although this is a difficult one, he looks the one to beat.

(3) KNAVE OF DIAMONDS is clearly better than his last run and could be the surprise package.

(5) WINTER ASSEMBLY was not far behind Ticket To Ride when they last met, so clearly has a winning chance.

(6) TUK TUK returned to form when winning on this surface last time. He must be considered.

Stable companion (7) STAY THE COURSE is unreliable but could finish in the money.