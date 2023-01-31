There She Goes looking for third win

Race 1 (1,100m)

Mostly first-timers. The Michael Miller stable is usually the one to follow in these juvenile races. Both his runners, (9) GOOSEBUMPS and (10) UBISIKA, are reported to be training well.

But, given the riding arrangement, Ubisika appears to be the stable-elect.

Of those that have run, the Michael Roberts-trained (7) RAILROAD has had two starts and experience could count.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(4) WYLIE RILEY did not feature in two starts in the Cape but there were excuses. His local form before that was useful.

(1) VICTOR RAIL raced greenly in a smart debut and would have come on from that effort. He meets a weak field.

(6) COTTON RON has been knocking on the door and is as one of the top contenders.

(12) TIGER IN RED was much improved on the Poly last run. The colt meets a weak field on the turf and should have a strong chance.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) SEA OF TEARS was a beaten favourite last run. With cheekpieces fitted, the filly could make amends.

(9) KITTYBOYS GIRL has been knocking on the door and it looks as if it may open although there are others looking to keep it closed.

(13) APPROACHABLE LASS has put in two smart efforts on Poly and turf. Still improving, the filly should be competitive.

(3) KABON KAPI has had only two outings, both on Poly, and did not finish far behind. The filly is back from a lengthy break but looks promising.

Race 4 (1,500m)

(9) PRINCESS JO shed her maiden tag second-up. She started favourite in her handicap debut and was not far back. This is a weak field.

(4) SEA EAGLE backs up quickly after her last start in which she was in need of a run. The mare takes a big drop in class.

(3) FAMILY FAVOURITE has been trying further but was a promising second over the trip on the Poly last run against much stronger company.

(5) VALERIAS DREAM takes a small drop in the ratings but has been well supported in the market since her maiden win. Watch.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(7) PARIS PIKE is the best rated in this Graduation Plate and is in top form. He rates the one to beat.

(5) EL REY VIENE showed up well first run in a handicap after a most impressive maiden victory. He looks to have some class.

(1) MEETATTHEWINDSOR made steady improvement leading into his maiden win. He looks progressive and has the best draw.

(8) LILLYBELLE is having her third run after a break. The filly finished close-up in both starts. She gets a 1.5kg allowance and can give the boys a run for the money.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(2) ONE TOO MANY has smart Poly form over the trip and has dropped in class. The gelding could make amends for his last-start costly failure.

(3) TRIBUTE TO YOU was a late starter but has put in two promising efforts since his maiden success on debut. With Keagan de Melo staying on board, he should be competitive.

(8) PHILISPIEL has consistent form over the trip and goes well on turf. He is the best of trainer Roberts’ trio with the stable rider up.

(5) TRAFALGAR SQUARE is another distance specialist who goes well on turf. Do not leave out.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) DONQUERARI is down in class. With a 2.5kg claimer aboard, he should be competitive.

(6) QUEST FOR THE BEST took a 10-point hit in handicap for his last win. He has always promised to deceive but may have just found his best.

(2) PETIT VERDOT was not far back in her first run out of the maidens. This is not a strong field and she could finish in the money.

(9) NORTHERN WARRIOR is never far off and his two best recent efforts have been down the Scottsville straight. Chance.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(12) THERE SHE GOES comes with useful Highveld form over the trip. The two-time winner could be the one to beat.

(9) SPIRITED FLIGHT was a narrow winner second-up, after starting favourite on debut. Both her starts have been over this course and distance. She could follow up.

(2) GRUE OF ICE has her first run for a new stable. She has shown potential and the change of routine could bring out her best.

(4) TRIPTOROYALTY has steady form over a shorter distance on Poly. Her turf form is not great but that was in August 2022.