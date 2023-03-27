Three cheers for Chang

Hong Kong trainer Michael Chang leading in Ching (Lyle Hewitson), the third leg of his Sha Tin treble on Sunday. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG Winding back the clock almost a decade, Michael Chang lodged his first treble in nine years at Sha Tin on Sunday.

It was his first since April 13, 2014, when he combined with Olivier Doleuze aboard Sunshine Kid and Prince Of Sunshine and Douglas Whyte on Boy Oh Boy.

On Sunday, the 61-year-old led in Lost Child (Hugh Bowman), Forever Folks (Antoine Hamelin) and Ching (Lyle Hewitson), taking his season’s tally to 13 wins.

“I expected them to run well and I got three winners today, so I’m very happy. Some of these horses are young, up-and-coming with some potential,” said Chang. “It is important (to have a treble) but, honestly, I’m always confident in myself.”

Chang was the first Hong Kong handler to train a winner in the United States, where Rich Tapestry won the Grade 1 Santa Anita Championship in 2014. He also tasted success in Dubai. – HKJC