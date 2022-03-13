Thunder Masala can be too hot for his rivals

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) RASPBERRY BERET is the one to beat as the best weighted. She misbehaved last time and ran below par on the Poly. Before that, she finished second and third.

(3) NDAKA has been knocking on the door. He could improve on his earlier Poly form with maturity. He can go one better after finishing second in his last three starts.

(8) KING’S SPEAR was not far off Ndaka the first time they met. He could much prefer this surface.

(4) ADMIRAL CASTILE has been gelded, so can show.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(3) NKALANZINZI can make amends after disappointing last time as an odds-on favourite. She was outpaced over the shorter trip. Back over 1,400m, she could go all the way.

Trainer Garth Puller’s two fillies, (6) TROUBADIX and (2) AFRICAN TUNE, are well bred. They are set to improve over the extra distance. Troubadix has not had luck in barrier draws and has jumped slowly. But she did show something on debut.

(4) FORGED IN ICE must also be in need of the trip on pedigree.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(3) THUNDER MASALA ran on late last time for third in his Poly debut. Before that, he was second over the same 1,600m trip on turf. With the experience and a good pace, he can score.

(2) GIMME A DREAM drifted in the betting last time and ran accordingly. He finished 11th of 14. The soft ground may have been his undoing. He has shown enough to go close on his Poly debut.

(4) APOLLO ELEVEN needed his last run after a long layoff. He is another who has shown potential.

(7) CLEAN SLATE and (8) TRIDENT KING are improving nicely but have drawn wide.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(3) PAPA C has run good races since winning his maiden event. But he has lagged on the turf and perhaps the Poly could see him get closer.

(2) GRIMALDI made further improvement in his second run after a rest. He is peaking for his Poly attempt. It could be what this well-bred sort is looking for.

(7) BLUE MOON CITY does well from the front. He, too, needs to be taken seriously.

It could get close between (8) ARUMUGAM and (9) GALWAY, who both turned in useful efforts behind a specialist.

(6) SPRING FLING is carrying a big weight but rates as a danger.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) GUNSMOKE suddenly won after showing little in his first five starts. The Polytrack probably turned him around, but this is tougher.

(3) MAJORCA PALACE has drawn almost as well as Gunsmoke. He seems to have his problems but this could be his day.

(9) JUSTAGUYTHING is going for a hat-trick. He is in the form of his life and could pull it off despite the shorter distance. Both his wins were over 1,200m.

(5) HAMPTON COURT is not one to ignore. He could hold them off if the pace is on.

(4) ONE TOO MANY needed his last race and may just stay on better on the Poly.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) FLASHY KAITRINA is getting there fast. Drawn well on the Poly, she should make them all run for the money. She is versatile and is arguably better on this surface.

(4) STAR CHOICE showed her best form last time and is back over her best distance. The big danger.

Highveld raiders (1) RIO’S KISS and (3) THERE SHE GOES are capable of running big races on their Poly debuts. Rio’s Kiss shows good pace on the turf and has Gate 1, so will have every chance. There She Goes has been racing against stronger company and may improve a lot for his assignment.

(5) ETHIOPIAN QUEEN is back on the Poly and can shine.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) TREAD SWIFTLY ran in features at Scottsville recently but did not enjoy it there. He has drawn well back at Greyville and rates as a value proposition.

(5) RALPH THE RASCAL has run two fair races in a row and should be right there again. He has won in this class.

(4) NAVAL SECRET could take advantage of the light weight (49.5kg) if ready after a rest. He keeps going strongly. He is one of the most consistent sorts around.

(7) SPRING HIGH is in good form and looks the stable-elect over (8) VIA SALARIA.

(1) MR PIGALLE and (9) SNIPER SHOT have definite claims on form.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

This race appears to be between (1) ZANETTO and (7) CAMORA. Zanetto is a Highveld filly who shows a lot of speed. If she takes to the Poly, she could be hard to catch. She has drawn pole position. Camora has loved racing on this track and over this trip. He can follow up but he has not drawn well again.

(3) FOREST JUMP is as consistent as they get. Drawn well, he should be right there in the money again.

(10) CAPTAIN SEAGER and (6) HIGH VELOCITY have been doing well and need to be considered for the tierce and quartet.