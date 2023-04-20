Thunder Star in superb form, ready to rumble

Cyclone (Manoel Nunes) registering his only Kranji win in a Class 3 race over 1,400m on Oct 22, 2022. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Bumped on four occasions in that run to the line, Thunder Star stuck on to run third in that race won by Rocketship on April 8.

Up in the saddle, Manoel Nunes was peeved that he did not get a fair shake.

So he did what all good jockeys would have done. He fired in an objection against second-placed runner Teardrops.

The stewards saw it his way and the objection was upheld.

Thunder Star was upgraded to second.

Nunes had no quarrel with the winner, Rocketship – except perhaps to ponder what it could have been. After all, the margin was less than a length.

Anyway, that is racing and it is now just water under the bridge.

No point crying over spilt milk. Better to double down and fight the next battle.

Well, Thunder Star certainly looks to be ready to rumble.

Trainer Jason Lim sent him out for a spot of work on Wednesday morning and, with Nunes on the reins, the Fighting Sun four-year-old ran out the 600m in an easy 41.5sec.

It was a no-nonsense piece of work and Thunder Star should present himself in good shape when Race 8 comes along on Sunday.

The $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race (1,100m) will be his third outing since he began his Kranji career on March 12. But he is no wet-behind-the-ears youngster.

Thunder Star knows what the game is all about and he knows that the most important place on a racecourse is the finish line.

Twice before in Australia, he was first home in sprint races as Gulf Of Suez. Both were run at Morphettville and he won them with plenty of authority.

He was also runner-up in a rich sprint at Sandown on May 1, 2021.

Yes, Lim will be harbouring good thoughts about this youngster in his yard and he cannot be faulted.

So, come Sunday, keep Thunder Star in your calculations when mapping out your betting strategy.

Last Sunday, trainer Shane Baertschiger claimed the first race on the card with the old boy Flak Jacket. It brought up his 499th win at Kranji.

Well, history might repeat itself and “Stretch” could take out Race 1 on Sunday with Outfit.

The four-year-old put in a solid piece of workout, covering the 600m in 38.5.

Matthew Kellady, who was the jockey on Flak Jacket, was entrusted with the reins.

It was on Sept 29 that Outfit made his mark at Kranji.

It was his seventh time at the races and that day saw him romp home by five lengths in a Class 5 sprint over 1,200m on the Polytrack.

Racegoers were impressed and, at his next start, they sent him out as the $16 second pick in a similar sort of race.

They ended up lighter in the pocket as Outfit could only fill fourth spot.

Anyway, it is best to consign that race to the deep recesses of your mind and focus on what lies ahead.

The $30,000 Class 5 Division 1 race (1,200m) is a winnable sort of race for his charge and the “500” party – yes, later that day, he made it 500 with Shanghai Star – could continue in full swing should Outfit do the job.

In Race 10, Cyclone will face off against some really good ones in that $85,000 Class 2 race over the mile. The five-year-old Pierro gelding should be up to the task.

Tim Fitzsimmons had his charge out on the training track and Cyclone had a good stretch-out, running the 600m in an easy 40.6.

Last time out on March 25, the Buffalo Stable-owned galloper made the tail end of the quartet, finishing fourth to Lim’s Kosciuszko in the Raffles Cup.

This one coming up is a much easier assignment and Cyclone, who had a good trial on April 13, shapes as a leading contender.