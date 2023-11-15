Thursday Nov 16 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,500m)

(3) BREATH OF MAGIC has been threatening, however, he races before this in what appears a stronger field – watch.

(10) LADY GREENSLEEVES never got into it last time but expect a much better performance.

(12) CITY LIGHTS and (1) PIKE PLACE can run a place.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(2) TWENTY DRACHMA’S is maturing. Rates the one to beat.

If (5) GAMER takes his place, should be involved. He finished ahead of (6) KAROO GOLD, who can improve.

(1) EXHALE enjoyed this distance last time – trifecta chance.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(2) ROMEO’S MAGIC is a six-time winner and gets 0.5kg from recent maiden winner (1) KAMBULU, who won well first-up.

On collateral form, (4) VIVA BRAZIL should be right on top of him.

(3) LITTLE PRINCE, (5) FIFTH OF JULY, and (9) THE INKOSANA can make the frame.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(2) FLYING BULL is peaking and should be right there. (3) BATTLEGROUND went amiss last time but can bounce back.

(6) RULE BOOK also disappointed last time. Cannot be ignored.

(5) MAMBO COME TESIO can bounce back into the action.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) TSAR BOMBA is running close-up. If he does not hang in, win No. 3 is on the cards.

(2) SILVER TUDOR is peaking and will not go down without a fight. Expect a better run from (4) RICHARD THE FIRST.

(7) ONE FELL SWOOP races fresh and should not be far off.

(5) GODSPEED and (6) MIX THE MAGIC can threaten.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) ESQUEVELLE is in form and could make it four wins from his last five starts. He meets (5) SUPER AGRA on 3.5kg worse terms for 2.25 lengths.

(2) CHOCOLATE BOMB has issues but, if problem free, could contest the finish.

(3) SIBERIAN STEEL should not be far off them.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(3) DUENNA could get into it earlier at this course.

(1) COMING IN HOT could finish off strongly with 4kg off his back.

(4) VIVA DE JANEIRO is capable of better.

(5) PARKER GETRIX has won over this track and trip.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(4) CAPTAIN OF GRIT, (5) MO THE MAN and (6) FREE MOVEMENT should fight it out.

(1) FUNKY MUSIC (claims 4kg), (3) FORT LAUDERDALE (Piere Strydom up), (8) NORDIC REBEL (never say die), (10) ARCHIMIDES and (11) DUNGEONS are looking for minor placings.

Race 9 (1,450m)

(2) SWEET BASIL showed heart when getting up to beat (5) COUNT YOUR CHANCES, who won subsequently.

(7) RUN FOR ISLA cannot be ignored for honours.

(1) SOUTHERN STYLE, (3) TIME IS TICKING, (8) ROCK ON CAPTAIN and (10) RISKY BUSINESS can get into the money.