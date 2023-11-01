Thursday’s SA (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(2) HEART PEAKS has been threatening and should be thereabouts again.

(6) ARABIAN RED drifted in the betting last time and ran accordingly. She should do better.

(3) COURAGEOUS has not been been far back and is looking to improve.

(1) FREEDOM SQUARE pulled up short last time. Expect better.

(9) SPRINGER improved in her second start.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) BEAMONESQUE was super impressive when winning at his second start and looks to be headed for better things.

(3) PURE PREDATOR is no slouch and could win fresh.

(2) WIND WATER was never travelling last time but the break could be what the doctor ordered.

(4) ZIYASHA is running well and could fill a place.

(1) SWING UPON A STAR was given a break after going amiss. He should need it.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(2) CHOCOLATE BOMB is maturing. Can complete a hat-trick.

(4) KINSHIN SHA improved heaps in blinkers and could follow up on his maiden win.

(9) LAW OF SUCCESS is running well and could contest the finish.

(11) BEADED GOWN is honest and could get into the fight for honours.

(5) THERE SHE GOES and (10) IN THE ETHER are looking for quartet money.

Race 4 (1,200m)

Off a light weight, (9) AMPERSAND should have enough in reserve to chalk up a third win.

(6) COSMIC STAR should challenge but has yet to show solid form at this venue.

(4) SILVER TUDOR needed his last run and will come on.

(7) GOLIATH HERON, (8) SEA ANEMONE and (2) ARGO ALLEY could get into the frame.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(5) IDEAL FUTURE is running well and should have the measure of regular rival (8) BURMESE TIARA but it could develop into a good finish.

(7) UNIVERSAL LOVE will relish the extra. Warrants respect.

(6) KIND JUDY showed a return to form last time. Others are looking for minor money.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(7) QUIET REBELLION did better at this track last time and had (1) UNITED COUNCIL as well as (2) RARATONGA ROSE behind her. However, before that, she was well beaten by (8) DAMOSTAR, who needs to confirm the form.

(5) SILVER SANCTUARY is maturing nicely and could chalk up her second win in her fifth start.

(9) PRETTY IN PEARLS is running well and cannot be ignored.

(3) SPECIAL CHARM, who did not stride out last time, and (4) BALLROOM BLISS are place chances.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(6) GOOD QUEEN BESS was not disgraced in her last run over this course and distance and will make her presence felt.

(8) I AM REGAL is running well and, if overcoming a wide draw, could contest the finish.

(2) WHAT A HONEY pulled up fatigued last time but could get back to winning ways.

(3) CELTIC RUMOURS comes off a rest but could grab them late.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(1) PATON’S TEARS is racing over a preferred distance bu,t despite being placed in all nine races at this track, including two over this trip, has yet to crack a win.

(3) PRIMROSE PATH could challenge from a good draw.

(4) SUNSHINE DAY has good early speed and could handle a wide draw. She could follow up her maiden win.

(7) ROSE TINTED races in her new yard and could get into the money being fresh.