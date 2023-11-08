Thursday’s SA (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,450m)

(13) MARY’S GREENLIGHT has been costly to follow but could get off the mark over the extra.

(12) THE OCTAGON was friendless in the betting on debut but was not disgraced. Watch over the longer distance now.

(1) TRIP TO STATES has not been far off them and could make the trifecta.

(9) BOB, (4) JOHN WICK and (3) HORSEFLY are looking to improve.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(5) ALESIA’S LOVE is another who has been costly to follow and could get it right.(6) BOOM BOOM is maturing and will not go down without a fight.

(1) LADY GREENSLEEVES is a lot better than her last run and deserves another chance.

(7) MIZZEN SAIL is looking for quartet money.

Race 3 (2,600m)

(7) AZALEAS FOR ALL was touched off last time and should be involved in the finish.

(1) EXHALE should have no issue with stamina but has to give the former 7.5kg, which will be telling over this distance.

(2) HAROLD THE DUKE is not going to the tops but has a trifecta chance.

(3) ALL RISE, (5) THREE BELLS and (8) MARTINIQUE could fight out quartet money.

Race 4 (2,600m)

(2) IDEAL FUTURE, (4) BURMESE TIARA, (3) KIND JUDY and (6) ALLTHEWAYFROMUSA met last time. Kind Judy did best, with Ideal Future a length behind.

(1) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM is having her peak run and should be right there.

(7) EXPLOSIVE BOND and (8) LADY DYNAMO could get into the quartet.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(9) TOTAL SURRENDER could come up trumps.

(7) MILLAHUE should give another honest effort while (4) TWIN TURBO should be on top of him on collateral form.

(6) HOME OF THE BRAVE, (5) PERFECT WITNESS, (3) DESTINY OF SOULS are in the mix.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(9) ZIYASHA was well backed last time and got home for punters. He gets a penalty but could go in again.

(2) CLIFF HANGER is on the up. Should get involved in the finish.

(7) MYTHICAL DREAM and (10) COVERT OPERATOR are honest and form strong back-ups.

(1) RULERSHIP and (8) TCHAIKOVSKY race in new surroundings – respect any support.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(10) RUNWAY BOMB is in form and could go in again off a handy weight. She could turn it around with (2) CAPE LIGHTS, who is 2kg worse off.

Respect (8) DOLCEZZA. Choked up last time. This is her peak run.

(6) KEY ELEMENT should not be far off.

(5) KWAZZI’S LADY is looking for five straight but would prefer further.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(7) PLAYER won well after a rest. On the up and could go in again.

(8) MONDIAL has ability and is still maturing – respect.

(1) BILLY SPELLBOUND and (4) WILLOW EXPRESS as well as (3) BLACK LIGHTNING and (10) LITTLE PRINCE are capable of making the frame.