Thursday’s SA (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (2,000m)

(1) SOLO DIVA could give Sam Mosia another winner to add to his long list in the Work Riders’ opener. She will have to beat (8) MOUNT ETNA, who is ready for a big run.

(2) ALL RISE, (4) BOMBER GRIGIO and (3) SIRACHA have place claims.

(6) DAME COLLEEN has had enough chances.

Race 2 (1,200m)

This is a full but moderate field and (16) SHAMPIMPI could get it right if she puts everything in.

(12) PEAK PREDATOR showed good improvement in his second run and warrants respect.

(3) LT ALEXANDER ran below form last time but can challenge.

Watch the six first-timers, especially (11) OFFICER IN COMMAND and (10) LETS PLAY POKER.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(11) GOCEKWITHLOVE was beaten when odds-on last time but showed inexperience around the turn. She is back down the straight and should be hard to peg back.

(10) FLYING DIAMOND eased in the betting on debut but showed good early speed – look for big improvement.

(2) SANKOFA and (1) KIT KAT KATIE are looking to make the trifecta. Watch the first-timers.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(7) CHASING HAPPINESS was backed when winning with consummate ease on debut and could be anything.

(5) NO FILTER is well above average and could get into the action.

(3) AMERICAN GRAFFITI should not be far behind her on collateral form.

(6) STORM PLAYER has ability but races before this – watch.

(2) GAL GADOT could place.

Race 5 (1,400m)

Competitive (6) DUNGEONS was runner-up in his last two starts and could chalk up a second win.

Old man (8) WHORLY WHORLY loves it here and could go in again.

(3) FULLY LOADED, (1) BACK TO BASICS and (5) HERE IS THE TIGER are capable off pulling it off. Others could find minor money.

Race 6 (2,400m)

Wide open.

(1) SPECIAL CHARM beat (2) PRINCESS KESH last time and it could get close again.

On recent collateral form, (7) BURMESE TIARA, (4) ANGEL’S WISH and (9) SPIRIT PRINCESS are capable of getting into the action. Also, (8) IDEAL FUTURE and (3) KIND JUDY should not be far off.

Race 7 (1,800m)

Another open event.

(2) I AM REGAL is running well and could chalk up a third win.

Stablemate (8) EXPLOSIVE BOND comes off a recently franked form and could take home a cheque.

(1) SOLDIER’S EYE is improving again and must be respected.

(3) LADY CALAVERA is running close up and comes into the picture.

(4) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM and (5) QUIET REBELLION race fresh and warrant inclusion in the exotics.

Race 8 (1,000m)

Difficult race to end and most have claims. (2) COVERT OPERATOR, (6) DARING ACT and (12) MICKE’S BOMB come off victories and are looking to go in again.

(3) ZIYASHA, (9) PENDRAGON and (14) HAPPY ANALIA cannot be ignored.