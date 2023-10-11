Thursday’s SA (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(10) JORDAN and (4) BIRTHRIGHT were beaten when topping the boards last time but disappointed. They should be given another chance.

(6) HOLOCENE has been running below form recently and could turn the corner. He appears the stable elect on riding engagements. However, stablemate (5) NO PLACE LIKE HOME is threatening and should be thereabouts.

As expected, (11) LIVEBYTHESWORD showed vast improvement over this distance and will know more about it. Others are looking for minor money.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(13) PRINCESS LOLA is on the up and should relish the longer distance – good each-way chance.

(1) UNITED WE STAND finished ahead of (5) VILLA SEMAYA and should confirm.

(2) FREEDOM SQUARE felt her legs last time and must be in with a bright chance.

(12) FIRE FIRE should improve over this trip.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(8) EIFFEL TOWER looks to have the most improvement to come. Chances enhanced in softer underfoot conditions.

(9) FUSHIMI INARI comes off a maiden win and could go on.

(5) ARCHIMIDES had issues last time but expect a better showing.

(3) NORDIC REBEL is a trier and warrants inclusion in all bets.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(5) FIFTH OF JULY is peaking and could grab them late.

(10) ANYTIME CHAMP showed early promise last time. Watch.

(9) A PLACE IN THE SUN is better drawn this time. Go close.

(2) CREPUSCOLO won on the second time of asking despite coughing and could go on.

(3) GODFATHER should not be far off them again.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(1) BATTLEGROUND is on a marathon hat-trick and should go close. However, (6) ABSOLUTE VALUE meets him on 3kg better terms for 3¼ lengths and should make this an interesting duel.

(3) AMERICAN GRAYSON must be in with a winning chance on his penultimate effort.

(2) RULE BOOK should also be in the thick of things.

(5) BANHA BRIDGE looks a place hope.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(1) SHOEMAKER disappointed last time when sporting blinkers but comes off a rest.

(2) DESTINY OF SOULS is racing fit and forms a strong back-up.

(6) WINTER GREETING has ability but could just need it.

(3) STAR COIN and (4) SMORGASBORD needed their last runs. (5) ARGO ALLEY, (7) BILLY SPELLBOUND and (8) SIMPLE SIMPLE can contest the minor placings.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Five-time winner (5) DARK TIDE is honest and will give another good account of himself. He gets 4kg from one-time-winner (1) DUKE OF ROCK, who drops back to his winning trip but the blinkers will sharpen him up.

(7) DELLA’S SWORD, (8) FULLIAUTOMATIX, (4) ARILENA and (3) DANCING DORA could prove best of the rest.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) METEORIC has found form and the combo could complete a hat-trick.

(1) THERE SHE GOES has a chance but must ping the gates.

(4) LIL MISS MONEYBAGS is running well. Keep on shortlist.

(8) EMPRESS GAME comes off a maiden win and could improve.

(6) CUE THE REBEL broke her maiden on the Polytrack whereas stablemate (1) NEERAH did it on turf – both could come on.