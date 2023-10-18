Thursday’s SA (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) MARY’S GREENLIGHT should be hard to oppose in a moderate Work Riders Maiden Plate and make up for her last two when beaten as a hot favourite.

(8) RUGGER LOVER sports blinkers now and could improve.

(4) SOMEDAY MAYBE and (6) TOGETHER AGAIN can fill the minor placings.

Race 2 (2,400m)

(2) BLACK THORN is a top stayer and cannot be underestimated.

(4) MAMBO COME TESIO will prefer a fast pace.

He finished just ahead of (3) BREEZE OVER in his penultimate but the latter is 3.5kg better off – good contest.

(1) STREET ART tries a marathon distance but the 4kg off his back could help.

(5) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM needed her last outing and should improve.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(6) EMBLEM OF WAR eased in the betting on debut but was narrowly beaten. He jumps up in distance and rates the one to beat.

(1) KAMBULU comes off a rest and, if ready, should pose a serious threat.

(5) IN A BLUE MOON is improving with racing and could challenge.

(7) OFFICER IN COMMAND found no support on his sprint debut but travels over a lot further.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(6) SILVANO’S SONG is threatening for his second win and should make a bold attempt. Stable companion (5) BRONZE SWORD can do better.

(2) PEWTER SKY is honest and should be right there again.

(4) ROMEO’S MAGIC is holding form and should be involved in the finish once again.

(7) DUNGEONS ran below form last time – expect a better effort.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(7) BURMESE TIARA is in good form and deserves respect. Strong each-way chance.

(1) PRINCESS KESH is better than her last run and must be considered.

(3) PRETTY IN PEARLS comes off a deserved Polytrack victory and should be thereabouts again.

(2) COLORADO CREEK comes off a break – she has ability but could need it.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(6) PARKER GETRIX was not striding out last time and could get into the action.

Despite his age, (2) FIFTH OF JULY is holding form and must be considered in this field.

(11) CORAPI beat (4) COROMANDEL by a head recently but is 1kg worse off – they should finish not far from each other.

(3) TURN THE PAGE disappointed last time but is capable of better.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(1) PERILLA eased in the betting on debut in new surroundings but was narrowly beaten. She should come on.

(3) ALABAMA ANNA should give a good account of herself.

(5) SPARKLING JUBILEE will increase her chances if she jumps on terms with the field.

(9) GIMME THE FLAME and (2) RADU are each-way chances who need to overcome wide draws.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(3) BROSNAN and (4) AXEL COLLINS, as well as (11) IN THE ETHER and (12) BEADED GOWN, should finish on top of each other on recent collateral form, and luck in running will be the decider.

(13) LIFE GOES ON should not be far behind and warrants inclusion in the exotics.

(14) FULLIAUTOMATIX could do best of the rest.