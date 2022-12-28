Thursday’s South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(9) ELEMBEE found market support when finishing second on debut and, with natural improvement, can go one better.

(8) BUSHVELD made improvement in her second start when going over this trip for the first time. She is likely to pose the biggest threat.

(2) ON THE GUEST LIST also finished second over this trip last time and should make her presence felt.

(10) LONDON PALADIUM caught the eye on debut and, with the benefit of that experience, may have more to offer.



Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) CAMERATA and (2) SIMPLY MAGIC have a score to settle. They are closely matched on the form of two recent meetings and likely to fight out the finish, with the latter only slightly preferred in her peak outing.

(5) DAMNED IF I DO and (9) UNYIELDING are unexposed and open to improvement, though the former ought to pose more of a threat after a pleasing comeback run. Long-time maiden (4) SMELTING has both form and experience to make her presence felt.



Race 3 (1,200m)

(3) PHANTOMOFTHEFOREST has finished third in both starts with blinkers and a tongue-tie fitted. He has the pace to overcome a wide draw and the drop in trip should not be a worry.

Versatile (12) SILK GARDEN finished second when back to this trip last time, with both (1) DESERT FOX and (9) DONTSHOOTTHEBARMAN behind, and should confirm that form by posing the biggest threat to the top selection.

(6) KING OF VENUS and (2) FULL GO were second over track and trip when last seen and may play a role with a repeat of those efforts.

(5) HEARTS THUNDER can get a look-in on recent form.



Race 4 (1,600m)

(5) KAMBULU confirmed the promise of his debut third over 1,450m with another third-placed finish over this trip last time. Can open his account.

(9) KEEP THE FORT gets weight from her male rivals and is another likely improver who should be competitive after a pleasing debut effort over a shorter trip. She finished just behind re-opposing (7) SKY VELOCITY but may well turn the tables this time.

Well-bred (8) ALICE MAY should enjoy the step-up in distance and can make her presence felt. The same can also be said of (6) PUERTO PLATA.



Race 5 (2,400m)

(4) RAISEAHALLELUJAH, (2) MARCHINGONTOGETHER and (5) OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE met in the Java Handicap over this distance and are closely matched on the revised terms. Raiseahallelujah is likely to fare better in this grade and over this trip.

(3) ZEUS was second in the Derby but then lost his way. He was gelded prior to his last start and showed signs of a return to form, so must be kept safe.



Race 6 (1,800m)

(4) PRAGMATIST ran second in a similar 1,800m event at Turffontein on Saturday. Hard to beat if he lines up.

(7) WONDERING STAR is holding form and is 5.5kg better off against that rival, so should be competitive.

(8) KING OF ROME is on the up and likely to have a say with further progress expected on handicap debut.

(1) TWIN TURBO and (3) FIFTH OF JULY are capable at this level and should fare better dropping in class. So too (6) BRENDEN JAMES, who has blinkers refitted.



Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) GIMME A SHOT was an easy winner of a 1,600m Grade 2 last time but remains capable over this shorter trip and her class could prevail on these favourable terms.

Speedy (6) SOUTHERN SKIES has a bit to find on ratings but she is progressive and distance suited. She is likely to pose a threat with a 4kg claimer to aid her cause.

(1) KARANGETANG has rediscovered form after being gelded and should keep those fillies honest.

(7) IPSO FACTO and (8) BLUE WATERS have scope to improve and can make up the quartet.



Race 8 (1,450m)

(1) PAISLEY PARK and (3) GALLIC TRIBE fared well in the Grand Heritage. Preference, however, is for the latter, who fared better on that occasion and is better off at the weights.

(4) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT ran well in the Consolation and could have a say, too, though may be better over slightly shorter.

(5) BEY SUYAY and (7) FAST LOVE are holding form and could see their consistency rewarded.