Thursday’s South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

Seven runners contest the Work Riders opening event including Silvano debutante (7) SILVER JUBILEE, who, if above average, could win – watch.

(2) ANNEWITHAN E was never travelling well last time and that run should best be ignored.

(3) FAIRY CIRCLE must be considered in a field of this calibre.

(4) PLAY WITH FIRE showed vast improvement last time – she needs to confirm the form.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) JUST BE LEKKER ran close-up in the Umkhomazi Grade 2. On that effort, another forward run is in store.(5) MOVING IN has similar credentials and should make a race of it. (6) GLOBAL THUNDER has her blinkers removed and should not be far behind. (1) NATIONAL STAR could fight it out for the minor placings.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(4) SHINE IN MEMPHIS showed she is capable last time but is improving with racing and could go in. She finished three lengths ahead of (12) VENETIAN MOONLIGHT, who attracted support on debut but, with experience gained, could get a lot closer.

(1) SOUTHERN STYLE has her blinkers removed and could strike on her 26th try.

(11) TEO TORRIATTE and (9) PRINCESS LOLA must be included in the exotics.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(4) HALBERDIER has finished 2½ lengths in front of (5) POCKET WATCH but the latter never produced and showed good improvement in his subsequent start. He could turn it around.

(13) THERES A LIGHT was narrowly beaten on debut and will know more about it.

Expect good runs from (8) AND ACTION and (12) SECRET CHORD. Watch the first-timers, too.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Difficult to assess, with (4) EIGER SANCTION, (8) LIVEBYTHESWORD, (10) VIVA BRAZIL plus others all looking for the longer trip. Watch for market support.

(1) THE DONELLY has some form and looks an each-way hope.

Watch newcomer (6) EMBLEM OF WAR.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(4) STORM PLAYER won well in her second start and looks to have a lot more to come.

(7) LAW OF SUCCESS is holding form and should not be far behind.

(5) GOLDEN ASPEN drops back to 1,200m and could get involved.

(1) SECOND BREATH, (2) BERENGARIA and (3) OCTOBER FAIR can battle for the minor spots.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(4) NOW I GOT YOU was beaten a long head by (2) ARCHIMIDES but now meets the latter on 13kg better terms.

(1) HOME OF THE BRAVE is threatening for win No. 3 and must be a big runner.

(3) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE choked up last time but has a tongue-tie on – respect.

(7) HAWKBILL disappointed last time but has another chance to settle, sporting blinkers.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(5) NAPOLEON and (2) SAGE KING renew rivalry and it could get close between them again.

(8) EIFFEL TOWER was beaten by (11) PARKER GETRIX last time and the 2.5kg turnaround as well as draw difference could bring them a lot closer.