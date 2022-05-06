Tiger Roar-ing to go

The Michael Clements-trained Tiger Roar (Manoel Nunes) finishing third to Super Incredible (Mark Ewe) in yesterday’s third barrier trial at Kranji.

Singapore champion three-year-old Tiger Roar had trainer Michael Clements all pleased after he resurfaced for his first Kranji barrier trial after a long break yesterday.

The Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint winner has not been sighted since his fifth to stablemate Prosperous Return in a Kranji Stakes C contest over the turf mile last August.

It was a bit of an anti-climactic culmination to his hitherto stellar run in three-year-old races.

Three weeks after the Sprint triumph, the son of Wandjina closed off nicely for second, but it was not enough to catch stablemate Starlight in the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m).

Though not restricted to three-year-olds, the following Kranji Stakes C event was regarded as an alternative of sorts to the cancelled Group 1 Singapore Guineas (1,600m), traditionally the third leg of the discontinued Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge.

A cast shoe was not the only reason for the lacklustre run.

“He had knee chips to the bottom joint and he went for surgery to flush them out. He had time off after that injury,” said Clements.

“The bottom joint generally takes a bit longer to heal, compared to the top joint which heals reasonably quickly.

“As he always had some niggling knee issues which we had to keep maintaining, we decided to give him a proper break to fully heal.

“Normally we would not put any saddle on for two to three months for a horse coming back from such an operation, but his break was even longer.”

Tiger Roar has returned at the right moment to bid for a second age-group title.

“We’re looking at the four-year-old races for him,” he said.

“For his comeback, it’ll either be a 1,200m race or 1,600m race, both Class 3 on June 4 before he goes for the Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) on June 26.”

Patience seems to have indeed paid handsome dividends, if yesterday’s first serious hit-out was anything to go by. Clements said it was meant to be a nice pipe-opener after such a long time on the sidelines, but Tiger Roar exceeded his expectations on a course and distance that are not his forte.

“Today was an easy and soft trial, but from the way he went, it was a very pleasing trial considering he doesn’t like the 1,000m and the Polytrack,” said the Zimbabwe-born handler.

“He will still need to get a couple of trials before he comes back.”

Ahead of only one runner throughout, Tiger Roar (Manoel Nunes up) started to improve out wide from the 400m, but within his own steam.

The Brazilian jockey could have allowed full rein, but was happy to let his mount stroll to the line in third place.

He finished 11/2 lengths off stablemate Alqantur (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin), himself a close runner-up to the winner Super Incredible (Mark Ewe).

The moderate time of 1min 02.01sec indicates they were not out to break any records, but Clements still had double the reason to smile.

In Alqantur, the 2020 Singapore champion trainer potentially has a strong candidate to take over the 3YO mantle from Tiger Roar.

“Alqantur went well, too. It was also very pleasing,” said Clements of the unbeaten Star Turn three-year-old.

“That was his second trial after a freshen-up. He will likely head to the races very soon.”

The Al Rashid Stable-owned galloper was tipped out after the second of his two-from-two in a Novice race over 1,400m on Feb 19.

He is being earmarked for the three-year-old races, which kick off with the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint on June 18.