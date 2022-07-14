Tim owes Derby horse to old boss

Tim Fitzsimmons all smiles at the lead-in following Relentless’ (Vlad Duric) win in the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) on June 26.

Tim Fitzsimmons is forever grateful to his old boss Cliff Brown for mentoring him, and filling up his boxes when he was down on his luck.

When Brown suddenly returned to Australia after 14 successful seasons at Kranji last year, his former B-trainer was unsurprisingly the beneficiary of most of his horses.

It was a major shot in the arm. The likes of Intrepid, Fireworks or Boomba helped Fitzsimmons’ career finally take off that year.

But the one horse Fitzsimmons is the most indebted to Brown for, was actually never trained by the now Victorian-based handler – Relentless, his Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) winner and leading chance in this Sunday’s $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m).

Ironically, the backstory could have been a bidding war between master and pupil around a sale ring, but Brown’s altruism towards his ex-protege was already apparent.

“Relentless is one of the first horses I bought from Peter Twomey after I got my licence in 2019,” said Fitzsimmons.

“It was at the Inglis Ready 2 Race sale. I didn’t know Cliff also had him on his shortlist, and Peter was working for both of us.

“Cliff had a bigger budget of A$50,000, whereas I had just started training, I had only A$30,000.

“But, when Peter told him I was on the same horse, Cliff decided to take him off his list. For that, I’m very thankful to Cliff.”

But, even after the auctioneer knocked the Lot 66 colt down to Fitzsimmons for A$30,000 (S$28,400) he did not quite throw a fist pump. “I ended up paying A$30,000 for him but my heart was racing because I didn’t have a single owner on him. At the time, I had no money, and more debts than anything,” he recalled.

“The first person I rang was David Dawson (of Arexevan Stable), who had moved to Bangkok and didn’t own as many horses.

“But he put a syndicate together just to support me. My younger brother Ben also took a 10 per cent share.

“Ben just had a fourth son. He couldn’t be here for the Stewards’ Cup and will miss the Derby, too.”

Dawson was also not on hand that day, but another partner, Robert Sim, was. The amateur boxer picked the names of Arexevan’s Morales and Cerdan, but was actually the inspiration for Relentless’ name this time.

“He’s named after Simsy. That’s because of his character, he’s always full on, he’s relentless,” said Fitzsimmons.

“But all the boys have been patient and amazing with this horse. He had a setback last year, a small injury, but I told them we should stop him as he’s a Derby horse.

“I knew that six months earlier when he won over the mile with Vlad Duric. He had bigger fish to fry.

“He had a faultless preparation and a real grounding for the Derby.

“Speed was in his favour in the Stewards’ Cup, but he’s a 2,000m horse. The 1,600m is the shortest he can get at, he’ll be better over the 1,800m of the Derby. I can also look at the Gold Cup for him later.”

While Fitzsimmons does not rule out some cheek from his two other runners, Hero and Boomba, Relentless, who will have Stewards’ Cup winning partner Duric back on, is clearly the team skipper.

“Relentless had his last gallop this morning. Vlad rode him and said he went beautifully. I couldn’t have him any better,” he said.

“Lim’s Kosciuszko and Tiger Roar are still the two horses to beat. They have the class factor.

“We got a nice draw (five). Unfortunately, Hero has drawn wide (10), but I’m still confident he’ll run an improved race this time.

“The race was not run to suit him last time. He’s a genuine stayer. Daniel Moor flies back to ride him. He arrives on Saturday.

“Boomba is more of an afterthought. After he missed the start and flew home, we thought maybe that was the best way to ride him.

“The 1,800m is a query, but you’re four only once. He has good form around him. Ronnie Stewart will suit him as he’s a patient rider.”