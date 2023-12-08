‘Time to all come behind Kosi In HK’

(From left to right) Trainer Daniel Meagher in lofty company with Hong Kong trainer Ricky Yiu, Encountered's owner Vincent Wong Yin Shun and legendary Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien at the post position draw at Sha Tin on Dec 7.

Lim's Kosciuszko (Wong Chin Chuen) returning to the international stables after a leisurely lap at Sha Tin on Dec 8.

HONG KONG - Dreams are normally about individual goals and achievements, both at home and further afield.

Australian trainer Daniel Meagher has already fulfilled his lifelong ambition of feature success with 13 Group wins at his Kranji base, including 11 at Group 1 level.

On Dec 10, the 40-year-old horseman gets a second chance to tick that other box.

It is one he has not stopped thinking about since his days as travelling foreman to his father John (former Kranji trainer) in Dubai – a first international win in the HK$32 million (S$5 million) Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) with the best horse he has ever trained, Lim’s Kosciuszko.

But, selflessly, Meagher is putting country before himself in the pursuit of that dream. It is not Australia, but his adopted country Singapore – and under very extraordinary circumstances.

Lim’s Kosciuszko may well be the last horse to represent Singapore in an invitational overseas race.

By this time in 2024, Kranji would have already come to a standstill with its announced closure on Oct 5, 2024.

Lim’s Kosciuszko will take on behemoths like Golden Sixty, California Spangle, the Japanese quintet, and Cairo and Tribalist, trained respectively by turf legends Aidan O’Brien and Andre Fabre.

Meagher knows that his horse’s task of swivelling his last place in the 2022 Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) to the other end is more of a pipedream.

But, he also said that second journey to Sha Tin was, above all, a rallying cry to root not for just the horse, but for Singapore racing.

“Whatever position you’re in, trainer, jockey, owner, club staff, journalist, this is the time we should get behind Lim’s Kosciuszko,” Meagher told this writer whose trip to the 2023 Hong Kong International Races is sponsored by the Singapore Turf Club.

“Like everybody else, I’m disappointed we’re closing and how it’s been handled. We’ve had to come together as a collective group and keep going in difficult times.

“It’s a fact Kosi’s the only thing that’s kept Singapore racing relevant for the last two years. If we didn’t have him, we wouldn’t get any notice from anywhere.”

Meagher would not say that a fairy-tale win could reverse the irreversible, but hopes some old mindsets will change.

To him, national representation at one of the gateways of racing is already the talking point.

“Imagine, if he does win or run well, we will go back with our chest out. You know what, we’re not that bad,” he said.

“We should not be closing, we don’t want to close. A lot of people are affected, and we’re still on the world map of racing.

“Who doesn’t like what’s happening here? How can you not get a buzz out of it?

“Even the great Aidan O’Brien was asking me about Singapore racing. It’s sad to talk about it.

“I just wish the government knew what it could be, how it can be pumped up and how it can impact a country in a positive way. This is not a negative sport.

“We’ve seen it in Singapore, it used to be like that. On international days, the vibes and positive press were fantastic.

“People visited Singapore just for the races, like they’re doing here. It’s a great sport and it brings new people into the country.”

A little miffed by the early reactions about the Hong Kong raid on social media, Meagher has been buoyed by a recent turnaround.

“The public were a little bit negative when it came out he was going there,” said Meagher, who was joined by wife Sabrina and Lim’s Stable members on Dec 8, but not main owner Lim Siah Mong.

“I don’t understand why they say he’s not good enough. He’s probably not, we understand, but he’s here and we’re all working hard to try and get him to that race.

“We’ve got the biggest Singapore owner in the last 23 years. What negative is there? There’s none.

“Unfortunately, Mr Lim is not well and won’t come over as planned, but his two brothers Henry and Boon will be here.

“But I’ve now also seen ‘do your best Kosi’, ‘we’re behind you’, which is great to see. I also got a lot of messages from trainers back home, like Stephen Gray, Tim Fitzsimmons, David Kok, Mahadi Taib.

“Winning’s not everything, we’re an outsider, anyway, but we represent Singapore as well as we can.”

