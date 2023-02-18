Time for another Amazing Victory

The Peter Ho-trained Amazing Victory (Zac Purton) is a three-time winner this term. Reunited with his first winning partner Karis Teetan, he gets his chance to return to the scoresheet in the final event at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Race 1 (1,400m)

2 Seatosky can continue to improve in Class 5. He is racing well and the inside draw should afford him his chance close to the speed.

1 Circuit Spiritanto gets 10lb (4.54kg) off with apprentice jockey Angus Chung’s claim. He does his best racing in this grade and it would not surprise to see him bounce back for his second success.

8 Apex Top has been racing off a winnable mark for a while. The wide draw is just a slight hindrance.

5 Smart Folks is chasing back-to-back wins. Expect him to make another impact.

Race 2 (2,000m)

7 Winning Steps should get the dream run throughout from Gate 1. He has the ability and, with luck, could prove difficult to beat.

2 Robot Warrior will need to overcome the widest draw (14). He is closing in on a win, although his recent form has been inconsistent. But he is sound.

1 Lucky Diamond is expected to lead. He is a tough on-pacer who can stay in front all the way.

12 Management Folks was an impressive winner two starts ago. He is holding his condition.

Race 3 (1,400m)

5 Turin Redsun returns for his first run since November. He has done well in his workouts and the light weight looks favourable.

1 Beauty Joy reunites with champion jockey Zac Purton. He is clearly the best on paper with his rating, but the hefty impost may be a challenge.

3 Healthy Happy can roll forward and get every chance, as always.

6 The Golden Scenery is nothing short of consistent. He should be rewarded once more with Karis Teetan up.

Race 4 (1,000m)

4 Summit Cheers is on a one-week back-up. He was brave in defeat last time on the dirt and that tune-up may well have sharpened him up. Hugh Bowman hops aboard which catches the eye.

3 Innoconstruction is looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. He is in the right vein of form to suggest a win is nearing.

2 Flying High loves the course and distance. He will be right there once more.

9 Huge Win is an improving type. The strong booking of Teetan is worth respecting.

Race 5 (1,600m)

5 Darci Joy did well for second last time. He can improve following that effort. He is regularly a major player over this course and distance.

1 Ching is chasing back-to-back wins. He impressed for his first hurrah last start and it would not surprise to see him rack another up.

6 Flying Mojito is looking to snap a frustrating run of placings. Purton is sticking aboard which suits.

2 Looking Cool has the class, which is enough to suggest that he can improve sharply with a dip in grade.

Race 6 (1,200m)

5 Green N White was kept under a strong hold in his latest trial at Happy Valley. He appears forward enough to figure prominently on debut, especially with Silvestre de Sousa up.

3 Prince Of Porty is chasing back-to-back wins. He was tough on debut but this contest looks even more challenging. But he has the scope to improve, though.

6 Moduleconstruction can also improve following his debut effort.

11 Trust Me has the form to have a say.

Race 7 (1,000m)

9 Metro Warrior slots in light and does his best over this course and distance. The booking of de Sousa is ideal and he should be rock-hard fit with the amount of racing he has had this campaign.

5 Trillion Win has returned to form. He can perform down the straight as a previous winner over it.

1 Ima Single Man gets 10lb off his back with Chung’s booking.

2 Whizz Kid is a serious speedster on his day. He can charge forward to play catch me if you can.

Race 8 (2,000m)

5 Celestial Power is better than his record suggests. He has been consistent this term without winning. He needs only a few favours to get him over the line first. Gate 5 may help his cause.

2 Butterfield has class and is capable of scoring again. Purton’s booking catches the eye following the pair’s sound effort at the trials.

1 Running Glory is a talent and Bowman’s booking alone is worth consideration.

6 Five G Patch is on the swift improve. Keep safe.

Race 9 (1,200m)

2 Wings Of War makes his Hong Kong debut. He may need a bit more time but his recent trials have been eye-catching. A Group 2 winner in Britain, he has the class to score.

1 Brilliant Way can reverse his form. He is always a threat over this course and distance.

8 Magniac is a talent and he should have taken plenty of improvement from his first-up effort. Purton’s booking looks ideal.

4 Goko Win continues to advance. Keep safe.

Race 10 (1,600m)

3 Amazing Victory is already a three-time winner this season. Teetan reunites with him. If the duo can overcome the wide draw, they are the ones to beat.

9 Secret Vision is consistent and he has been knocking on the door for another win. Jerry Chau and Danny Shum have been in superb form.

2 Sinba was a tidy winner second-up of his three runs. He is a nice type.

4 Atullibigeal, who broke through two starts back, warrants respect with Bowman aboard again. - Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club