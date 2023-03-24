Time to be Happy Together

The Richard Gibson-trained Happy Together breaking through under Alexis Badel at his penultimate start on Feb 5. Champion jockey Zac Purton is taking over the reins in Race 9 at Sha Tin on Sunday. He looks hard to beat with a clean run. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,200m)

8 Sight Hero is in sound condition, gets the right draw, right jockey and suitable conditions to score.

1 Classic Moon has mixed form but has the ability to continue rising.

7 Hong Kong Hall was fancied on debut when fifth. Expect progress.

11 Colonel is favoured under the light weight.

Race 2 (1,600m)

4 Superb Daddy draws ideally and is always a threat in this grade.

1 Dragon Pride must overcome Gate 14, but he has a safe pair of hands with Zac Purton aboard.

12 Hang’s Choice is lightly raced but continues to improve.

3 Over The Moon has the ability and can improve in this grade.

Race 3 (1,200m)

6 Moduleconstruction is closing in on a first win, following a trio of third placings.

8 Speedy Smartie did well to finish fourth on debut. Purton’s booking catches the eye.

1 Chilli Baba was impressive on debut, before finishing 14th last start. Hopefully, with more experience, he can turn it around.

2 Imperial Magee has claims.

Race 4 (1,400m)

13 Travel Glory caught the eye last time, flashing home third. This contest appears suitable with no weight on his back.

7 Fortune Master is chasing back-to-back wins. Purton’s services will ensure his chances.

8 Hunky Dory appears to be on the improve, enough to suggest he could figure against this group.

10 Handsome Guys is racing well. The draw should afford him his chance in this grade.

Race 5 (1,400m)

5 Galvanic deserves a first win, following consecutive runner-up efforts. He possesses his fair share of ability. The one to beat.

13 Gallant Hero is racing off a winnable mark. The light weight should see him get every chance.

8 Lost Child has continued to improve. Expect him to take another step forward.

1 Ariel has class and is showing signs of improvement in this grade.

Race 6 (1,600m)

5 Thunderboltaurus is in a solid vein of form. Hugh Bowman retains the ride and his partnership with trainer David Hall has been impressive this season.

7 Turquoise Alpha knows how to win and his last-start second suggests that he is ready to do exactly that again.

4 Eighteen Palms has placed three times from just three starts in Hong Kong. He has the ability and must be kept safe.

3 Dragon Delight is consistent. He will be rewarded soon.

Race 7 (1,200m)

10 Excellent Fighter is a two-time winner from four starts. The rising talent can continue his rise for the in-form Ricky Yiu.

5 Beauty Inspire may need luck from the wide draw, but he is a talent who can bounce into form.

6 Mark The Moment is a three-time placegetter from five starts. A first win is quickly approaching.

9 Victory Moments is lightly raced but showed tremendous ability ahead of his debut.

Race 8 (1,000m)

8 Seasons Wit caught the eye with a smart debut second. He was gallant in defeat and it would not surprise to see him go one better.

3 Pleasant Endeavor rarely runs a bad race. He gets his chance from the favourable wide draw for the straight race.

6 Flying Dragon always seems to do enough to warrant consideration.

1 Run Run Cool was a tidy winner last start. Still in the same grade, he is capable of following up.

Race 9 (1,600m)

4 Happy Together is lightly raced but has shown sharp closing speed across his short career. Purton hops up and, with a clean run, he is the one they must beat.

6 Ching is a two-time winner from his last three starts. With further progress, he should continue his upward trajectory.

3 The Best Peach turned it around to finish third last time. Keep safe.

1 Sinba can improve after finishing an inconclusive eighth last start.

Race 10 (1,400m)

3 Solid Impact is in the right vein of form to score again. He gets the right draw to continue his advance, especially with Bowman engaged.

4 Beauty Missile has hit the ground running since his arrival. Purton should be able to find a clear passage from the wide draw.

12 Universal Horizon has the talent and looks ready to score again.

5 Happy Daily may float under the radar but, from a good draw, he should be in the finish.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club