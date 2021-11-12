Time for Field Of Vision to score

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(1) LAZY GUY has been knocking on the door and could get get his just reward.

(2) COMING IN HOT has not been far behind and could make the money.

(11) JET BLAST ran well on debut and will improve with experience gained.

(10) GOETHE is racing as a gelding after a rest. Warrants respect.

Watch the first-timers, especially (6) CARL VINSON and (14) THE GATHERING.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) CHERINGOMA needed her last outing. Unless a first-timer emerges, she should be hard to oppose.

(11) UBIQUITAS eased in the betting on debut and was not striding out. She will enjoy the extra distance and will know more about it.

(2) CONSTANTIA HAZE can get into the mix.

(3) ALOE HA and (7) HE'SMAKINGEYESATME are sure to improve.

Watch newcomer (8) LABEL QUEEN.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(8) MISS GREENLIGHT was well supported when second on debut, despite losing ground at the start and showing inexperience. With improvement, she should go one better.

The improving (6) DAWNOFANEWDAY produced a career-best effort when stepped up to this trip last time. The biggest threat.

(5) WILDEST DREAMS and (7) FALLO ANCORA are bred to improve for the step-up in trip. They could make their presence felt, too.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) CORAPI was runner-up in both starts and could make it third-time lucky.

(10) LEESON was not disgraced after finding traffic problems last time. He is sporting blinkers now.

Watch the form of Cheringoma in the previous race to gauge the chances of stablemate (13) QUIET REBELLION.

(2) SECRET LINK, (12) STOLEN THUNDER and (1) MASTER OF COIN are looking for the quartet money.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) LEGITIMISE is overdue but he has to overcome the widest draw.

(2) ROMANEE CONTI should have more to offer in his peak outing with the step-up in trip.

(4) CANADA SQUARE ran on well to finish second over a shorter trip on debut. He will be wiser to the task with that experience under the belt.

(9) SURJAY confirmed the promise of his debut with a fast-finishing third over this trip last time. He could build on that to fight out the finish.

(8) STEINBECK would have tightened up, too, so should have more to offer over the extra distance.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) MARIGOLD HOTEL is top rated and gets the nod. She is having her peak run.

(2) FOLLOW ME needs to make up 21/4 lengths and could also need the run.

(3) ETERNITY RING, (5) SPRINKLES, (6) WISTERIA AVENUE and (7) CLAFOUTIS are in top form and seeking hat-tricks.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(4) FIELD OF VISION has filled the runner-up berth in her last three starts, the latest over this trip against the boys. On that form, she rates as the one to beat back against her own gender.

(3) CRUIZIN CALIFORNIA has been second in two of her four starts. She will also be looking to go one better in her peak outing and the step-up in trip.

(10) HIGH DUDGEON was slightly disappointing last time after a promising debut over 1,600m. But she has scope and should not be written off going further on her track debut.

(6) NTINGA, (7) MAGIC MOMENTS and (1) BITE MY LIP have earning potential.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(2) LEOPOLD has come well and could carry top weight to victory and double up over 1,600m.

(1) PACK LEADER has breathing issues. But, if in the mood, he could blow them away.

(3) MAJESTIC MOZART, (6) LEMON DELIGHT and (4) IVALO'S PRINCE could take home some money.

RACE 9 (1,950M)

(7) SPIRIT OF SILVANO was unlucky not to have finished closer in a strong maiden over 1,600m. That is the strongest form in the race, so he will be hard to beat. The step-up in trip will also suit.

(1) DOUGLAS ought to improve on his pleasing comeback run over a shorter trip.

(3) OVER TWO YOU is another likely improver over the distance.

(8) ISLE OF THE WINDS and (9) LOOK HOMEWARD get weight from their male rivals and could appreciate it.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(2) LA LUVIA needed her last run and finished 11/4 lengths ahead of (1) MISS ELEGANCE last time. However, Miss Elegance is 2kg better off and it could be a close call.

(4) PERFECT WITNESS should be cherry-ripe to be involved in the finish.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(1) INTREPID has returned from a rest and a gelding operation. He showed a good attitude when giving weight and beating older rivals in a similar contest over track and trip last time.

(3) WORDSWORTH and (4) BALTIMORE JACK are better off at the weights this time. They are the threats.

(6) WHAT A BOLT is capable but inconsistent. Gelded, he should improve.

(7) PERSISTANCE and (2) FIGHTER have the form and experience at this level to stake a claim.

RACE 12 (2,400M)

(3) BARAK is threatening. He could have his consistency rewarded and chalk up a long-deserved fourth victory.

(2) WHITE FANG could dictate a suited pace and keep up the gallop.

(5) UN DEUX TROIS is undefeated over this trip. The filly could extend her winning sequence to three.

(4) TRAVELING WILBURY stayed on over 2,200m last time. The extra 200m could be to his liking.

RACE 13 (1,200M)

(1) RESONATE was not disgraced last start when stepped up to 1,400m to contest a Grade 3 feature. He will, on his previous form, enjoy a return to 1,200m in calmer waters.

(3) POWER GRID has rediscovered his form off a slightly lower mark. A two-point rise after his last-start second over track and trip is not likely to prevent him from acquitting himself competitively again.

Last-start winners (4) SILVANO'S DASHER and (2) KALAHARI FERRARI are open to improvement.

RACE 14 (1,160M)

(1) FREED FROM DESIRE is holding form and should contest the finish again.

(2) KUUMA ran way below form last time but expect a better showing with that run under the belt.

(3) QUANTUM KING, a last-start winner, is having his first run down the straight and could get into the action.

(6) BON VIVANT pulled up lame last time and could need the run.