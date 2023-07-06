Time to get go-ahead with Waitforgreenlight
Race 1 (1,000m)
(1) SMITH AND WESSON is as honest as they come and should be involved in the finish again. (4) RAINBOW REWARD is improving fast and, with 4.5kg less to shoulder, should make a race of it. (2) COSMIC STAR is more than capable and should not be far off. Respect two-year-old (6) PRINCEOFGREEN – blinkers improved and carries a postage stamp.
Race 2 (1,000m)
(9) WAITFORGREENLIGHT was runner-up in her last two and could make it third time lucky. The one to beat. (6) MICKE’S BOMB found problems over 1,600m last time and reverts to a sprint. (3) COCKTAIL GIRL can improve further. (1) WILKIES is not going to the top but could get into the quartet.(2) LOOK TO THE STARS showed some improvement last time but needs to do better.
Race 3 (1,000m)
Honest trier (4) SAMOA as well as (5) INSATIABLE (coupled with yard newcomer (1) GOLDEN SICKLE and (8) MIA REGINA – watch) should get close together again. Improvers in the race (2) FENNEC FOX and (9) RED CARPET GIRL warrant inclusion. Two-year-old (7) DAMOSTAR comes off a debut win in new surroundings and is sure to come on heaps.
Race 4 (1,000m)
(2) MUNCHKIN has ability but could need it. (8) COVERT OPERATOR is running well. On collateral form, (10) TRE AMICI should be involved in the result.Despite winning, (5) IRON SKY as well as (7) PENDRAGON and (6) AXEL COLLINS have issues.
Race 5 (1,600m)
(5) BRAVE VIKING beat (7) PRAGMATIST by half a length, and it could get closer on 1kg difference. (4) TIZONA gets going late and this track should suit ideally. (3) TRIDENT KING could make a winning debut for his new yard.
Race 6 (1,600m)
(4) CALIBRE CREST was comfortably beaten when favourite last time but has blinkers on. He can make amends. (6) ANGEL OF WAR is holding form and could challenge. (5) SCALLYWAG has reeled off two in a row in his new yard and could complete a hat-trick. (1) CAPTAIN OF GRIT won well after a rest and could follow up.
Race 7 (1,400m)
(2) CELTIC RUMOURS should hold too many guns for this field. She could double up on this course and distance. (3) WOKONDA was not striding out last time and should get back on track. (1) QUEEN OF SHADOWS starts badly but can get into the money. (8) STRANGE MAGIC was obviously not ready after a rest last time – look for a better showing.
Race 8 (1,400m)
(10) CALLMEWHENYOUNEEDME has been costly for punters but can be given another chance. If she fluffs her lines, then many can stake a claim. (2) SAVE THE QUEEN and (4) SEA ANEMONE both needed their last runs and could challenge. (3) TRUMP MY QUEEN is better when covered and will run on.(5)I AM REGAL, (6) DANCING ARABIAN and (12) ISLAND BEAUTY are some of many to consider.
