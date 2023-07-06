Time to get go-ahead with Waitforgreenlight

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) SMITH AND WESSON is as honest as they come and should be involved in the finish again. (4) RAINBOW REWARD is improving fast and, with 4.5kg less to shoulder, should make a race of it. (2) COSMIC STAR is more than capable and should not be far off. Respect two-year-old (6) PRINCEOFGREEN – blinkers improved and carries a postage stamp.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(9) WAITFORGREENLIGHT was runner-up in her last two and could make it third time lucky. The one to beat. (6) MICKE’S BOMB found problems over 1,600m last time and reverts to a sprint. (3) COCKTAIL GIRL can improve further. (1) WILKIES is not going to the top but could get into the quartet.(2) LOOK TO THE STARS showed some improvement last time but needs to do better.

Race 3 (1,000m)

Honest trier (4) SAMOA as well as (5) INSATIABLE (coupled with yard newcomer (1) GOLDEN SICKLE and (8) MIA REGINA – watch) should get close together again. Improvers in the race (2) FENNEC FOX and (9) RED CARPET GIRL warrant inclusion. Two-year-old (7) DAMOSTAR comes off a debut win in new surroundings and is sure to come on heaps.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(2) MUNCHKIN has ability but could need it. (8) COVERT OPERATOR is running well. On collateral form, (10) TRE AMICI should be involved in the result.Despite winning, (5) IRON SKY as well as (7) PENDRAGON and (6) AXEL COLLINS have issues.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(5) BRAVE VIKING beat (7) PRAGMATIST by half a length, and it could get closer on 1kg difference. (4) TIZONA gets going late and this track should suit ideally. (3) TRIDENT KING could make a winning debut for his new yard.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(4) CALIBRE CREST was comfortably beaten when favourite last time but has blinkers on. He can make amends. (6) ANGEL OF WAR is holding form and could challenge. (5) SCALLYWAG has reeled off two in a row in his new yard and could complete a hat-trick. (1) CAPTAIN OF GRIT won well after a rest and could follow up.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) CELTIC RUMOURS should hold too many guns for this field. She could double up on this course and distance. (3) WOKONDA was not striding out last time and should get back on track. (1) QUEEN OF SHADOWS starts badly but can get into the money. (8) STRANGE MAGIC was obviously not ready after a rest last time – look for a better showing.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(10) CALLMEWHENYOUNEEDME has been costly for punters but can be given another chance. If she fluffs her lines, then many can stake a claim. (2) SAVE THE QUEEN and (4) SEA ANEMONE both needed their last runs and could challenge. (3) TRUMP MY QUEEN is better when covered and will run on.(5)I AM REGAL, (6) DANCING ARABIAN and (12) ISLAND BEAUTY are some of many to consider.