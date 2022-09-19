Time for I Like It Hot to ‘roast’ her nine rivals

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) I LIKE IT HOT has been in the money in all her four starts. Her best effort came over this course and distance and she can get it right against beatable rivals.

(10) GUEST GETORIXX has not been far back in her recent outings. She goes well over this course and distance.

(7) MANDALAY is back to try the Poly again and is way better than her last run. The blinkers come off.

(9) TRIPTOROYALTY has shown some ability. Her best effort in four starts came on the Poly.

RACE 2 (1,700M)

(8) MALCOLM’S DREAM is lightly raced and is making her Poly debut over an extended trip. Constantly improving, she looks primed for this task.

(6) WHISPERING GREEN is a struggling maiden but has never been too far back. She was running on stoutly in a sprint last time and should have sharpened up.

(5) AMERICAN STYLE and (4) LADY IS A CHAMP finished ahead of Whispering Green when they last met. Lady Is A Champ is slightly better off on weights, but there should be little between the trio.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(8) ARUMUGAM, who missed a stakes cheque only twice in 16 starts, loves the Poly. He should put in another bold effort.

(1) MONARCHY may just have needed his last run on the turf but is back on what looks like his preferred surface over his optimum trip. He has a bright chance of notching his sixth win.

(6) ARCTIC TUNE and (3) SEA MASTER met last time, with Sea Master victorious. But he is 1kg better off on weights, which could be enough to turn the tables.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) MAGICAL FLIGHT has been dropping in the handicap and is at a more competitive mark. She has run well on the Poly and jockey Calvin Habib is in a rich vein of form.

(5) CHANTY LANE comes from a top-form yard and has raced well against stronger rivals. Her last win was over this course and distance.

(3) SASHAY AWAY was just beaten in a sprint last time and should enjoy the extra 200m.

(1) LOUIS’ DIAMOND has her third start for her new stable and the step-up in trip could bring out her best.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) A WHOLE NEW WORLD appears to have come to hand. He took on slightly stronger rivals last run. This looks easier.

(1) FEVER comes from an in-form stable and was closing fast on runner-up (7) LIVING WATERS when last they met. The shorter trip could be in his favour.

(8) MISS LIALAH won well over this course and distance last run. She has a light weight but an outside draw.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(6) FAEEZAHS PRINCESS just needed her last run. She is lightly raced and should have come on from that effort.

(9) MAGICALLEE is due a change of luck after five seconds. She goes very well over this course and distance. With her regular 4kg claimer back on board, she should be right there again.

(1) WILL O ME is down in class. She beat Grade 1 winner Canadian Summer in her second start and could be the dark horse.

(2) HER ROYAL MAJESTY seldom runs a bad race and is also going over her preferred course and distance.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) MOUNT GREYLOCK showed signs of improvement without blinkers last time but he still had a two-point relief in the handicap. He has the best draw and should be competitive off his new mark.

(9) WE ALL CHOMIES has been taking on stronger rivals and finished not far behind. The stable is in hot form and he should go close to winning.

(4) ESQUEVELLE has patchy Highveld form but is capable on his day. The switch to Poly could bring out his best.

(7) WOODSTOCK FESTIVAL has been improving. With a handy weight, he has a money chance.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(9) EDWARD LONGSHANKS made a smart debut for his new stable when tackling the Poly for the first time. He has the widest draw but is aided by his steady Highveld form.

(7) GIMME A RAINBOW is back on his preferred surface and has improved with blinkers.

(3) PHINDA MZALA was a beaten favourite last time on the Highveld. The switch to the Poly with a 1.5kg allowance could do the trick. (4) STANLEY PARK won a weak maiden last run but has shown some ability. He is making his Poly debut in modest company and can follow up.