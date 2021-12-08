Time for the Ideal Act

RACE 1 (800M)

(2) RIVER QUERARESS has had a run on the Highveld and that should stand her in good stead, even if she did not finish close-up.

There are positive comments on most but (1) SWEETER THAN HONEY, (3) ABOUND LIGHT, (7) ADITI and (10) ONLY HEARTS could attract all the attention.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

The Highveld raider (7) DRONFIELD was blowing after his last race but may have just needed it after a rest. His debut form line is very strong.

(13) RIDE THE LIGHTNING is overdue and has run well against boys before.

The one-eyed (4) GERONIMO keeps on performing and will be more at home at this venue.

(1) A KINGS RETURN has the best draw and blinkers. He could be the dark horse dropping back in distance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(10) AMARANDI is bred for speed and should relish the 1,200m down the straight.

(3) SKY CAFE and (5) ANGEL OF JUSTICE have drawn better, so need to be respected. Sky Cafe enjoyed the switch from Poly to turf and could also enjoy this track and trip.

(12) ANGELIC FORT has run some good races as a juvenile and could be better now older and stronger.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(9) IDEAL ACT has been brought along steadily and was given time to mature even more. He knows this track and can make amends after being beaten as favourite last time.

(10) BRISTOLBEAUFIGHTER looks a big threat. He was perhaps beaten by a wide draw after a rest last time.

(13) BEECHAMWOOD BOY has been flying at Greyville and could run them down if enjoying Scottsville.

(12) TEMPELHOFF is going about it the right way, too.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(9) PRINCESS TEA won even though hampered after a rest. She could make a forward handicap debut.

(7) GREEN DREAM ran a fair race on the Poly last time. She is bred to enjoy the trip.

(1) ALITTLEBITNAUGHTY is back at her favourite track and has drawn best.

(11) FLOWER SEASON has improved.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

(8) DUNYAA won in style and looks to have turned the corner.

(12) TWICEASFAST beat Dunyaa easily and is 1/2kg better off, so can repeat the performance.

(7) ARCTIC PRINCESS was not far off the pair and is weighted to challenge them.

(1) ASA ROSADA is holding form and has Gate1 and a 4kg claim.

RACE 7 (1,950M)

(7) MASTER VISION could be fresh enough to enjoy the longer trip. Has run some fair races.

(2) GALABIER won like a seasoned professional and the front runner could be hard to catch from Gate 2.

(10) GENIE won better than the margin suggests and has the pedigree to go the longer trip.

(1) TEICHMAN and (13) A WHOLE NEW WORLD are useful enough to win.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(4) LILY OF ORANGE gets going too late in her races and the longer straight could be just what she needs. She can score.

(5) SPARKLING FLAME is perhaps even more overdue. She also got going too late on the Poly last time.

(3) BLUE SAILS stayed on well last time. Honest, she can earn again with a good draw.

(9) ROCKIE REEF and stable companion (10) ROTUNDA have shown potential.