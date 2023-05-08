Time for New Orleans to light up and party

Race 1 (1,200m)

Highveld raider (5) REGINA BELLISSIMA is well tried and fairly consistent. If she cannot win this, she may battle going forward.

(1) COUNTY KILDARE is another that is well tried and should get it right one of these days.

(2) TELIO is holding form and has a chance.

(8) WILLOW CREEK might be the biggest improver in the race and could be the value for the quartet.

Race 2 (1,900m)

(9) KODIAK ISLAND has run only three times and is improving with each race. He has a bright winning chance against these rivals.

(4) SAFE SPACE should be able to go very close to winning if repeating his penultimate-start second to Addabar.

(3) QUEEN BRITANNA has run some fair races in Gauteng and has to be considered for the trifecta and quartet.

(6) DUKE OF AFRICA was third twice before his last-start fifth. He can earn another small cheque.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) REACH FORTHE STARS can be forgiven for his last run. He tries the 1,400m trip, which should suit.

(1) FLAMING DRUM gets valuable weight off his back and brings solid form into the race. Big runner.

(5) FIBONACCI might have just needed his local run and can come on from that. Another bright winning chance.

(2) EXCALIBUR CALLS is the value selection for the quartet.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) POPPY OF BAYEUX showed an encouraging return to form last time and can go one better. Her pole-position draw will be a huge help.

(2) ALITTLEBITNAUGHTY ran on well last time in a stronger race. The mare has a strong each-way claim in this lower division.

(3) GLOBAL SECRET is never too far off the action and could be worth including in the tierce and quartet.

(12) SHAKEN NOT STIRRED is holding form and is worth considering for the minor money.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) ANGELIC FORT ran an absolute cracker last time and must be taken very seriously. She is aided by Gate 1.

(2) MISSION ROCKS has won two of her last three starts and can follow up. Big chance.

(6) KINGSMEADS KRYSTL gets weight off her back and could run a place at attractive odds.

(9) BIRDWATCHER is so consistent that it would be silly to ignore her in any bet.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(7) NEW ORLEANS has been consistent but unlucky not to have won one of her last three starts, which yielded two seconds and a third. This could be her day.

(6) PANTEA has run two fair races since winning her maiden. She is one for the shortlist.

(3) MAGICALLEE has changed stables and is never too far off the action. The change of scenery could help her spring a surprise.

(4) VISION OF WILL is consistent. The mare ran well in her last three starts and should score very soon.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(2) PURPLE OPERATOR brings solid and consistent form into the race. He should be right there at the finish again, probably the one they have to beat.

(10) IN THE ETHER ran very well last time and can go one better.

(11) ADDIENA is very quick but has 60kg to shoulder from an awkward gate.

(9) JET LEGACY is having his first run out of the maidens but could still go well.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) GRANDE LUPO nearly got it right last time. His overall post-maiden efforts have been encouraging. He can score.

(1) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE can do better than he has recently. The value in the race.

(6) PHINDA MZALA and (5) SAIPAN have strong tierce and quartet chances.