Time to Surpass the next level

With 14 winners to his name since opening shop in June, Mahadi Taib has without fanfare proven his training chops.

That is roughly two winners a month, a strike rate that more seasoned trainers may struggle to hit at times.

The 51-year-old could not have asked for more.

But delve deeper, the score hides an interesting statistic. All but one of his winners are from Class 5. Only Hamama won in a grade higher – Class 4.

Now, there is absolutely nothing wrong with Class 5 winners. To a newbie trainer, they are gold.

Besides, a win is a win, especially if the stable is filled mostly with hand-me-downs in the rookie season.

Still, any trainer worth his salt craves success at an echelon higher than bread-and-butter – and Mahadi is no different.

Currently, Surpass Natural, his highest-rated horse on 96 points, is the only one who can tick that box.

But, in four starts for him, the son of Elvstroem has produced a mixed bag – two seconds and two unplaced runs.

The former assistant trainer to the likes of Michael Clements and Theo Kieser is a half-full glass type, though.

Surpass Natural had excuses for all four runs, wide alleys for the two near-misses stinging the most.

At his two also-ran finishes, he was first-up from a 17-month break, and was hampered at his last start in the Group 3 Merlion Trophy (Poly 1,200m).

Mahadi is aware the seven-year-old is not conveyed around by the same legs that took him to an incredible five-in-a-row at his first five starts in 2019, when then prepared by Leticia Dragon.

But, though nursing him back to full fitness from his wear-and-tear and leg issues also felt like a win, nothing would be more fulfilling than a win itself.

Mahadi has put a line through the Merlion Trophy defeat, pressed the reboot button towards Sunday’s easier $85,000 Class 2 race (Poly 1,100m).

But his heart sank again on Wednesday.

“This is more his class, but I’m worried about the wide gate. He’s drawn wide again (barrier No. 9),” he said.

“He could have won if he had drawn better two starts back. Thought he was three to four wide, he just kept going in the straight.

“If not for Ocean Crossing coming in late, he would have won.

“I wish he had a better barrier this Sunday. You need to be hard with this horse to get up there with the pace.

“The only way to ride him is to go forward, but it also depends on the speed.

“Sky Eye and Illustrious are the main dangers, and they also have speed. They have drawn better than us.

“If there is a fight for the lead, Jerlyn (Seow) will have to put him back, with some cover, hopefully.”

The 3kg claimer is reinstated in the saddle, but Mahadi could not blame champion jockey Vlad Duric for his ride in the Merlion Trophy.

“My horse was crowded at the start. Horses came across and he got bumped,” he said.

“He never responded to Vlad’s riding after that. He lost interest and it’s best to ignore that race.

“I put Jerlyn back this week for the 3kg claim, but also because she knows the horse well. She rode him twice, and both times he was drawn wide.

“Jerlyn has been busy the whole week. But she knows the horse, she doesn’t need to ride him in trackwork.

“The horse trialled well last week (second to Katak). I can’t fault his form.”

Should Surpass Natural fail again, Mahadi can again look to his Class 4 and 5 team as dependable back-ups. He singles out Tax Free in the $30,000 Class 4 (1,000m) as his best chance.

“Tax Free had no luck last time. He should run well,” he said.

He also saddles a newcomer in Sheng Warrior, an unraced three-year-old by Akeed Mofeed, in the $20,000 Open Maiden (1,600m turf).

“Sheng Warrior is improving on his work. He’s picking up. I’m quite happy with the way he has come along,” he said.

“He’s no superstar, but I think he’s a miler. That’s why he doesn’t show much in his trials, he needs more distance.”